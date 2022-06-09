Search

09 Jun 2022

Policing at Champions League final in Paris was a ‘failure’

Policing at Champions League final in Paris was a ‘failure’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Jun 2022 1:25 PM

The official in charge of policing at last month’s Champions League final has conceded the operation was a “failure” and appeared to back-track on previous claims that the majority of the problems were caused by ticketless fans.

Kick-off in the showpiece between Liverpool and Real Madrid in Paris was delayed as Reds fans struggled to enter the stadium, with tear gas used against them, and reports of attacks by local gangs.

Speaking to the French Senate, Didier Lallement said it was “obviously a failure”, in quotes reported by numerous news agencies including AFP.

Lallement added: “It was a failure because people were pushed around and attacked. It’s a failure because the image of the country was undermined.”

Lallement also admitted he had no evidence for previous claims made to the French authorities that as many as 40,000 Liverpool fans had descended on the stadium either without tickets or with forged tickets.

Lallement said he obtained the number through “feedback”, but conceded: “Perhaps I made a mistake with the figure I gave to the minister.

“I never claimed that it was absolutely accurate.”

Liverpool City mayor Steve Rotheram is due to give his views to the Senate later on Thursday.

Rotheram was one of many fans who had his phone and other belongings stolen before the game, and he described “completely chaotic” scenes on his social media account.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media