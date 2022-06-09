Search

09 Jun 2022

Munster Rugby issue squad injury update

Munster Rugby issue squad injury update

Thomas Ahern picked up a hamstring injury against Ulster

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

09 Jun 2022 3:30 PM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

MUNSTER Rugby has issured a squad injury update in the wake of last Friday night's disappointing United Rugby Championship quarter-final defeat to Ulster at Kingspan Stadium.

Munster confirmed that scrum-half Conor Murray was removed after failing a HIA against Ulster and will follow the return-to-play protocols.

Hooker Diarmuid Barron was removed with an elbow injury and will undergo an MRI to assess the extent of his injury.

Second-row Thomas Ahern left the game with a hamstring injury and will also undergo an MRI.

Meanwhile, Liam Coombes injured his toe during the Munster A/Development game v Ireland U20s in Dublin last Friday and will undergo a scan to assess extent of injury.

Back-row Jack O’Donoghue was unavailable last week with a back injury but this is expected to be a short-term injury.

Continuing to rehab: Dave Kilcoyne (neck), RG Snyman (knee) John Hodnett (knee), Jack Daly (knee).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media