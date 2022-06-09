Munster Rugby issue squad injury update

Thomas Ahern picked up a hamstring injury against Ulster
MUNSTER Rugby has issured a squad injury update in the wake of last Friday night's disappointing United Rugby Championship quarter-final defeat to Ulster at Kingspan Stadium.
Munster confirmed that scrum-half Conor Murray was removed after failing a HIA against Ulster and will follow the return-to-play protocols.
Hooker Diarmuid Barron was removed with an elbow injury and will undergo an MRI to assess the extent of his injury.
Second-row Thomas Ahern left the game with a hamstring injury and will also undergo an MRI.
Meanwhile, Liam Coombes injured his toe during the Munster A/Development game v Ireland U20s in Dublin last Friday and will undergo a scan to assess extent of injury.
Back-row Jack O’Donoghue was unavailable last week with a back injury but this is expected to be a short-term injury.
Continuing to rehab: Dave Kilcoyne (neck), RG Snyman (knee) John Hodnett (knee), Jack Daly (knee).
Postmistress Kitsy Hickey pictured with local customers outside Caherconlish Post Office | PICTURES: Adrian Butler
Declan Breach Dromroe, Rhebogue was before Limerick Circuit Court after he was detected supplying the drugs through Snapchat
Enterprise Minister Heather Humphreys at the e-learning hub in Abbeyfeale announcing funding for remote working outlets for the region | Picture: Keith Wiseman
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.