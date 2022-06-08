Search

08 Jun 2022

Ollie Robinson set to miss next three Tests amid ongoing fitness battle

Ollie Robinson set to miss next three Tests amid ongoing fitness battle

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Jun 2022 5:22 PM

England expect to be without seamer Ollie Robinson for at least the next three Tests after failing to get to the bottom of his back injury.

Robinson has not played for his country since the Ashes ended in January and was unavailable throughout the subsequent Test tour of the West Indies with back spasms.

The issues have followed him into the summer, along with a dental problem and a positive case of Covid-19, and it is understood the most recent scan proved inconclusive.

The Sussex pace bowler, who saw his fitness and conditioning habits publicly criticised in Australia, has had an injection to ease the discomfort and is expected to be missing from action for another three weeks at least.

Having already been left out of this week’s second Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge, he is not likely to be fit for the series finale at Headingley or the one-off Test against India at Edgbaston in early July.

There have been a spate of stress fractures among England bowlers in recent months, with the likes of Jofra Archer, Saqib Mahmood, Matt Fisher, Olly Stone, Tash Farrant and Sam Curran all suffering, but Robinson is not thought to have a similar diagnosis.

If his recovery goes well, there are still three home Test matches against South Africa to aim for between August 17 and September 12.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media