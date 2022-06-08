Limerick Junior Soccer Teams of the Season selections

Teams of the 2021/22 Season:

LIMEIRCK Junior Soccer annual Team of the Season picks produced plenty of competition following a big response from the clubs for nominations.

As usual, the Premier League although reduced to six teams this time around, still caused most debate.

Quite a few names you would expect to see, missed a substantial number of games which pushed them down the pecking order

The difference between those who made the cut and those who didn’t was miniscule with Colm Walsh O'Loughlin and Blake Curran particularly unlucky following a great season for both.

Depending on numbers, the lineouts for the various divisions varies from 4-4-2 to 3-5-2 and any combination in between!

If you made the cut you obviously deserve it and likewise if you feel you or your team mates should have made the cut but didn’t, then you are probably equally correct.

Remember the process is far from scientific, but it does create conversation, which is no bad thing.

Premier League:

Gary Neville (Pike Rvs), Jake Dillon (Ballynanty Rvs), Jamie Enright (Fairview Rgs), AJ O'Connor (Fairview Rgs), Adam Lipper (Pike Rvs), Shane Duggan (Fairview Rgs), Steve McGann (Pike Rvs), Jeffery Judge (Fairview Rgs), Conor Layng (Pike Rvs), Conor Coughlan (Fairview Rgs), Adrian Power (Ballynanty Rvs), Bench; Aaron Savage (Fairview), Mark Slattery (Fairview), Kieran O'Connell (Regional), Liam Quinn (Aisling), Eddie Byrnes (Ballynanty),

Premier Lower:

James Roche (Mungret Reg), Colm Barrett (Mungret Reg), Wayne Colbert (Prospect), Sean O'Dwyer ((Janesboro), Conor Madigan (Janesboro), Kian Barry (Mungret Reg), Conor Madden (Janesboro), Ronan Ryan (Coonagh), Dermot Hughes (Janesboro), Tyrique Leamy (Prospect), Pat Aherne (Mungret Reg), Bench; Dylan Kelly Higgins (Prospect), Ken Meehan (Coonagh), Conor Myers (Mungret Reg), Brion Moriarty (Coonagh)

Premier A League:

Dean Callinane (Corbally Utd), Scott Kirwin (Fairview Rgs), Dean Kirwin (Fairview Rgs), Gary Griffin (Carew Park), Pat Boyle (Carew Park), Luke Doyle (Charleville), Jamie O'Sullivan (Carew Park), Habideen Gbadebo (Moyross), Shane Dillon (Charleville), Adam Frahill (Carew Park), Cian McNamara (Charleville), Bench; James Horgan (Charleville), Mark McGrath (Carew Park), David Power (Carew Park), Ben O'Shaughnessy (Fairview Rgs)

Division 1A League

Ronan Power (Hyde Rgs), Dylan O'Byrne (Granville Rgs), Jon Somers (Hyde Rgs), Owen Tracey (Granville Rgs), Dylan O'Neill (Hyde Rgs), Darragh Reddan (Granville Rgs), Nick Hayes (Knockainey), Evan Shine (Hyde Rgs), Jason Daly (Star Rvs), Ben Kennedy (Hyde Rgs), Nathan Walsh (Granville Rgs), Bench; Richard Benn (Hyde Rgs), Danny Frewen (Ballylanders), Shane Waters (Granville), Dylan Bourke (Hyde Rgs)

Division 1B League

JJ Hartigan (Regional Utd), Cian Williams (Caherdavin Celtic), Sam Gleeson (Regional Utd), Ben Carew (Regional Utd), Ryan Mawdsley (Pallas), Liam Morris (Caherdavin Celtic), Aaron O'Hanlon (Regional Utd), Stephen O'Halloran (Caherdavin Celtic), Vinny Ryan (Pallas), Kane Connolly (Caherdavin Celtic), Gerry Fitzpatrick (Regional Utd), Bench; Jeff Mannion (Regional Utd), David Burke (Mungret Reg), Sean Keane (Glenview Rvs), Diarmuid Greene (Pallas)

Division 2A League

Kieran Simmonds (Wembley Rvs), Simon McSweeney (Caherconlish), Gary Joyce (Wembley Rvs), Dave Corbett (Caherconlish), Hugh McGuire (Caherconlish), Jeffery Dore (Janesboro), Robert Brock (Caherconlish), Diarmuid O'Callaghan (Wembley Rvs), William Hourigan (Caherconlish), Denis Brophy (Janesboro), Aaron Power (Caherconlish), Bench; Cian Hunt (Wembley Rvs), Shane Lyons (Kilmallock B) Alex Mason (Janesboro), Steven Fitzmaurice (Hyde Rgs),

Division 2B League

David O'Keeffe (Nenagh), Bradie Flynn (Aisling D), Ed Doyle (Aisling D), Stephen Carroll (Newport), Darragh McDonnell (Nenagh), Dan Egan (Newport), Barry Madden (Aisling D), Jay Ryan (Newport), Jason Lipper (Aisling D), Brian Butler (Aisling D), Lee Park (Lisnagry), Bench; Damien Collins (Aisling D), Liam Danaher (Aisling), Edward Ryan (Nenagh), Conor Fleming (Aisling D),

Division 3A League

Guilherme Teixeira (Brazuca), Roy Sheerin (Croom Utd), Declan Ryan (Pike Rvs), Daryl Wright (Herbertstown), Evan Duhig (Pike Rvs), Mike Lipper (Pike Rvs), Kevin Laffan (Croom Utd), Dylan Murphy (Croom Utd), Darren Hanley (Pike Rvs), Barry Danaher (Mungret Reg D), Oisin O'Grady (Herbertstown), Bench; Ruben Netto (Brazuca),Ciaran Cregan (Croom Utd), Paul Goodman (Pike Rvs), Mike Leahy (Herbertstown),

Division 3B League

Dermot Dwane (Knockainey), Grant Murphy (Ballynanty Rvs B), Gavin Bracken (Knockainey), Anthony Lee (Ballynanty Rvs B), Ryain Ahern (Ballynanty Rvs B), Joe Kiely (Parkville B), Ray McMahon (Ballynanty Rvs B), Des Fitzgerald (Ballynanty Rvs B), Diarmuid Enright (Knockainey), Barry Quinn (Ballynanty Rvs B), Dean O'Brien (Ballynanty Rvs B), Bench; Simon Hunter (Parkville B), Graham Power, (Newtown), Richie O'Neill (Ballynanty Rvs B), Peter Kirwisa (Parkville B)

Youth Division 1 League

Ryan Manning (Pike Rvs), Niall Byrnes (Aisling Annacotty), Ronan Greaney (Aisling Annacotty), Scott Quaide (Fairview), Richkov Boevi (Aisling Annacotty), Gavin Mellerick (Aisling Annacotty), Marcus Hogan (Fairview), Danny O’Donovan (Aisling Annacotty), Cian Specht (Fairview), Jamie Hogan (Pike Rvs), Michael Curran (Aisling Annacotty), Bench; Sean Whelan (Fairview), Raid Mouras (Aisling Annacotty), Cillian Scully (Pike), Evan Barry (Aisling)

Youth Division 2 League

Stephen McCormack (Newport), Stephen O'Halloran (Newport), Conor Hynes (Holycross), Thomas Hickey (Newport), Conor O'Dwyer (Parkville), Shaun Bonfield (Newport), Jake O'Riordan (Holycross), Stephen Madden (Newport), Noah Patterson (Holycross), Daniel Walker (Holycross), Ben McNamara (Parkville), Bench; Diarmuid O'Riordan (Newport), Ben Gunning (Holycross), Adam McEvoy (Newport), Daniel Toriola (Newport)

Under 17 Division One League

Adam Lew (Mungret), Adam Keating (Fairview), Fintan O'Kelly (Fairview), Calum O'Connell (Caherdavin), Oran Flanagan (Caherdavin), Mark Ward (Fairview), Emmet Hehir (Fairview), Calum Murphy (Fairview), Josh McCarthy (Fairview), Matt Tepou (Fairview), Nathan O'Shea (Caherdavin), Bench; Dan Cleary (Shelbourne), Matt McGann (Shelbourne), Matt Carroll (Aisling), Aijay Vijandaran (Fairview)

Under 17 Division Two League

Shane Pearse (Pallas), Niall Martin (Herbertstown), Niall McNamara (Pallas), Dylan Moriarty (Herbertstown), Darragh Ryan Gammell (Pallas), Luke Murphy (Herbertstown), Cathal Kearns (Herbertstown), Bailey Ryan (Herbertstown), Evan McCarthy (Herbertstown), Darragh O'Connor (Pallas), Hugh Murnane (Herbertstown), Bench; Pauraic Phelan (Pallas), Billy O'Keeffe (Kilfrush), Jack Murphy (Herbertstown), Tadhg Hourigan (Pallas)

Under 17 Division Three League

Mark Forde (Newport), Scott Grant (Granville), Joe Shanahan (Newport), David Healy (Newport), Conor McMahon (Granville), Aaron Coleman (Newport), Dan Ryan (Newport), Conor Brett (Newport), Darragh Carey Granville), Sean Chitedse (Newport), Jamie Kavanagh (Newport), Bench; Chris Egan (Newport), Joey Deegan (Granville), Conor Lenihan (Newport), Aaron Moffat (Charleville)