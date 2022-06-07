Rashford gets to work as celebs bat for charity – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 7.
Marcus Rashford put the work in.
Mo Salah was home.
Gary Lineker had a laugh.
When Sterling scored against Germany….
Daniel James was still celebrating.
Pompey got creative.
Spurs revealed their new kit.
Liverpool remembered Ian St John, on what would have been his 84th birthday.
Vintage Bobby Moore….
A week to remember for Joe Root.
Bear Grylls was part of a star-studded line-up.
Kevin Pietersen was up with the birds.
And then enjoyed his “greatest ever Lion encounter”…
When Sam met Alice.
Tyson Fury splashed out.
Eddie Hearn predicted total carnage.
Ricky Hatton showed off his body transformation.
Lewis Hamilton had fun with his family.
