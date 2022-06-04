Virgil Van Dijk reflects as Rhiannon Roberts weds – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 4.
Virgil Van Dijk reflected on his season.
And posed for a picture with Thierry Henry.
Liverpool and Wales defender Rhiannon Roberts found the net at her own wedding.
Former Wales goalkeeper Owain Fon Williams warmed up for Sunday’s World Cup play-off final against Ukraine with a painting inspired by the Dafydd Iwan performance that preceded their semi-final victory over Austria.
Eddie Hearn was ready for the Kenichi Ogawa v Joe Cordina fight.
Emma Raducanu was looking forward to visiting Washington DC.
Michael Van Gerwen celebrated victory at Madison Square Garden.
Williams sent their congratulations to The Queen.
Judge Tom O’Donnell may be needed to separate Limerick barrister Emmett O’Brien and Clare solicitor Paddy Moroney |PICTURE: Adrian Butler
Vaccines against typhoid fever are available in Ireland, and can be arranged by visiting your doctor or travel clinic.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.