04 Jun 2022

Former Limerick FC star takes up management role at local junior club

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

04 Jun 2022 9:30 AM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK junior soccer club Regional United have confirmed that former Limerick FC player Sean Russell is joining their backroom team for next season.

Regional has unveiled Russell, a UEFA B licence coach, as their new Junior A manager, with Shane O'Donoghue.

In a post on social media, Regional United say the club is 'excited to work with Sean, with the level of knowledge, new ideas and enthusiasm he'll bring to the role. Best of luck to the two lads, exciting times ahead'.

Reacting to his appointment, Russell Tweeted: "Delighted to be part of a great club. I'm really looking forward to getting to work."

Former midfielder Sean Russell, who played for Limerick FC in the 2019 SSE Airtricity League season, was forced to retire from football at the age of 26 following injury.

The talented Russell, whose father Martin managed Limerick FC previously, rejoined the Blues before the start of the 2019 League of Ireland season.

Former UCD, Shelbourne and Longford Town man Russell initially joined Limerick at the beginning of the 2015 season that also saw the Blues relegated to the First Division in a play-off with Finn Harps.

The Dubliner re-joined the club two months into the 2016 season and made 21 appearances, including a starting berth in the EA Sports Cup final loss to St Patrick's Athletic.

In January 2017, Russell quit the League of Ireland to sign a contract at American side Louisville City. He then returned to sign with Drogheda United in July 2017. 

In January of 2018, Russell, who could play as a central midfielder, left-back or left-winger, moved back to the US to sign for Atlantic City, before joining First Division side Galway Utd in August 2018.

 

