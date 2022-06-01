Search

01 Jun 2022

Wolves confirm Marcal, John Ruddy and Romain Saiss exits

Wolves confirm Marcal, John Ruddy and Romain Saiss exits

Reporter:

IconicLive Staff Reporter

01 Jun 2022 9:46 PM

Marcal, John Ruddy and Romain Saiss will leave Wolves at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

The club are in talks with Joao Moutinho, whose current agreement also expires this summer.

Saiss made more than 200 appearances in all competitions for Wolves.

“The moment I feared the most has come…” Saiss said on Instagram.

“The moment to say goodbye to you after 6 wonderful years with you.

“It was an honour and a privilege to wear these colours and to contribute to the success and renewal of this club.

“I have met exceptional people over these six years, always looking out for me and my family.

“Thanks to the fans for your support despite the ups and downs, you’ve always been behind me.

“Thank you to the various people working at the club for your kindness on a daily basis.

“Thank you to the various technical and medical staff for your work, for having been an important part of our success.

“Finally, thank you to all the players that I consider as family. A wardrobe of exceptional men that I will never forget.”

Ruddy has spent the last five seasons at Watford, while Marcal has played 32 times in the two years since his move from Lyon.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media