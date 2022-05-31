Search

31 May 2022

Budapest stadium could be half full for England match despite fan ‘ban’

Budapest stadium could be half full for England match despite fan ‘ban’

Reporter:

IconicLive Staff Reporter

31 May 2022 11:05 PM

England’s Nations League fixture against Hungary will be played in front of a half-full stadium in Budapest – despite the hosts serving a stadium ban for racism offences.

The Three Lions travel to the Hungarian capital to open their Nations League campaign on Saturday evening.

Their last visit to the 67,000-seater Puskas Arena, a 4-0 World Cup qualifying win last September, was marred by racist chanting from home supporters – landing the Hungarian Football Federation a two-match stadium ban from FIFA.

UEFA has also ordered Hungary to play three games in empty stadiums, the third of which has been suspended, following the behaviour of fans during Euro 2020.

One of those UEFA bans comes against England this weekend but the PA news agency understands the Group A3 opener could now be played in front of a crowd of up to 30,000 supporters as Hungary make the most of the UEFA regulations on behind closed doors fixtures.

Although there are caps on the number of VIP guests, team delegations, UEFA staff and those holding complimentary tickets, there is no limit on the number of school children invited to the match free of charge.

It is understood there have been more than 30,000 registrations from youngsters up to the age of 14, with one accompanying adult for every 10 children issued with a free ticket.

England travel to Munich to face Germany three days on from their game in Budapest, before returning home for two more Nations League ties.

Both will take place at Molineux, the first fixture against Italy also taking place behind closed doors after the Football Association was punished for the behaviour of supporters ahead of the England’s Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy last summer.

It is understood there will be approximately 2,000-3,000 supporters in place, using the same UEFA regulations.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media