Search

26 May 2022

Risk of burnout? Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane set to play 70th match of season

Risk of burnout? Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane set to play 70th match of season

Reporter:

IconicLive Staff Reporter

26 May 2022 2:00 PM

Liverpool forwards Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are each set to play in their 70th match of the season in Saturday’s Champions League final, as two new surveys highlight the risk of excessive workload on players’ mental and physical health.

Almost 90 per cent of high-performance coaches surveyed by world players’ union FIFPRO said players should be involved in no more than 55 matches per season – a mark Salah and Mane have already well exceeded for club and country.

The pair have also racked up huge air miles, with Mane clocking up 94,000 between August last year and Sunday, mainly in representing Senegal, while Salah’s mileage is 86,000.

The data from FIFPRO and Football Benchmark on Liverpool’s African duo also found that 60 per cent of the games they played in were in the ‘critical zone’ – two appearances of at least 45 minutes with less than five clear days in between.

Cumulative exposure to minutes in the critical zone can have a detrimental impact on a player’s health, performance and career longevity, FIFPRO argues. It has called for a limit to the number of such back-to-back matches a player can feature in before a break is mandated.

FIFPRO’s Player Workload Monitoring (PWM) platform found that in 2020-21 Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric played in 24 consecutive games in the critical zone.

Eighty seven per cent of 1,055 players the union surveyed in the final three months of 2021 supported the idea of a limit on ‘critical zone’ matches, with a majority (51.5 per cent) saying a break should be mandated after three such games.

Fifty four per cent of players said they had suffered an injury due to excessive workload, while 82 per cent of coaches in a separate survey said they observed mental health issues with players due to schedule overload.

Less than a quarter (22 per cent) of players feel their voice is respected in decisions concerning the football calendar, with the head of the English union Maheta Molango telling the PA news agency earlier this month there had been “zero consultation” with players over the decision to significantly increase the number of matches in the Champions League from 2024.

More than three quarters (76 per cent) of players supported the idea of additional regulation to protect off-season breaks. Coaches favoured at least a four-week break between campaigns, plus a six-week pre-season.

A large majority (73.1 per cent) of players also said there was not a high level of collaboration between their club and national team coaches when it came to managing workload.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media