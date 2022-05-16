Search

16 May 2022

Double injury blow for Munster Rugby ahead of crucial Leinster URC clash

Double injury blow for Munster Rugby ahead of crucial Leinster URC clash

Munster's World Cup-winning centre Damian de Allende

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

16 May 2022 1:59 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

MUNSTER Rugby has been dealt a double injury blow ahead of this Saturday's crucial URC interprovincial derby meeting with Leinster at the Aviva Stadium.

Munster confirmed this Monday that Simon Zebo is being managed for a chest/rib injury and will be unavailable for selection for the final round regular season fixture at the Aviva Stadium, 7.15pm.

In a further injury blow for Johann van Graan's side, the province revealed that South African centre Damian de Allende is being treated for a chest injury and will also miss next weekend's game.

Meanwhile, full-back Mike Haley was removed from the Heineken Champions Cup clash with Toulouse earlier this month after failing a HIA and is progressing through the return to play protocols. His availability will be determined later in the week.

Team captain Peter O’Mahony was removed from the quarter-final with Toulouse with a persistent stinger and will be managed through the week.

In some positive injury news, Munster report that Gavin Coombes (ankle), Chris Cloete (head) and Jack O’Sullivan (knee) will all return to training this week.

James French is reintegrating to rugby training this week as he finalises his return from a knee injury.

However, scrum-half Neil Cronin sustained an ankle injury in training last week and will go for a scan today.

Continuing to rehab: John Hodnett (knee), Dave Kilcoyne (neck), Tadhg Beirne (thigh), RG Snyman (knee).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media