Munster Rugby confirm appointment of senior forwards coach

Munster Rugby have today confirmed that Andi Kyriacou will join Graham Rowntree’s coaching team as Forwards Coach from the beginning of the 2022/23 season after signing a two-year deal with the province.
Kyriacou returned to work with Munster Rugby as an Elite Player Development Officer with the Greencore Munster Rugby Academy in April 2021.
From England, the former hooker lined out for the province during the 2006/07 season when on loan from Saracens and went on to represent Ulster and Cardiff Rugby before retiring from the professional game in 2013.
Over the last decade he has held numerous coaching roles in the areas of the scrum, defence, skills, and forwards working with Cardiff Rugby, Sale Sharks, Russia Rugby, and Nottingham.
The property benefits from a great deal of natural light throughout the day with the sun rising to the front and setting to the rear
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.