Search

12 May 2022

Irish Rugby confirm Autumn internationals line up

Irish Rugby confirm Autumn internationals line up

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

12 May 2022 12:37 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

The IRFU have today confirmed that Andy Farrell's Ireland will take on World Champions South Africa this November as the Springboks play in Dublin for the first time in five years as part of the 2022 Autumn Nations Series at Aviva Stadium.

The two sides have not met since Ireland posted a record 38-3 victory against South Africa in 2017, but the Boks have since gone on to claim a third Rugby World Cup title and a series win over the British and Irish Lions last summer.

The opening Autumn Nations Series clash at Aviva Stadium, on Saturday 5th November (Kick-off 5.30pm), will be the only meeting between the two sides before they face one another in the Stade de France at Rugby World Cup 2023.

Ireland will then face Fiji in the second match of the Autumn Nations Series on Saturday 12th November (Kick-off 1pm), before going head-to-head with Australia on Saturday 19th November (Kick-off 8pm). Broadcast information for all three matches will follow in the coming weeks.

Fiji were also last in Dublin in 2017 when Ireland secured a hard-fought 23-20 victory. Fiji qualified for RWC23 by finishing third in their Pool in Japan having pushed both Wales and Australia during that tournament. Ireland were due to travel to Fiji in the summer of 2021 but the global pandemic made it impossible to go ahead.

Ireland's last game of the 2022 Autumn Nations Series will be against the Wallabies. The last fixture between the two nations was back in 2018 as Ireland clinched the three Test series with a 20-16 victory in Sydney.  2016 is the last time Australia were in Dublin as Ireland held on to record a 27-24 victory.

Tickets

Tickets for the Autumn Nations Series will go on sale in July following the normal distribution to rugby clubs.

Members of the Irish Rugby Supporters Club will have a priority window ahead of any general sale. Details of the ticket sale will be announced in due course. The Supporters Club is now open for renewals and new memberships  - click here.

Autumn Nations Series 2022

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

IRELAND v South Africa
Saturday 5th November, KO 5.30pm

IRELAND v Fiji
Saturday 12th November, KO 1.00pm

IRELAND v Australia
Saturday 19th November, KO 8.00pm.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media