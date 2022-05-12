Irish Rugby confirm Autumn internationals line up

The IRFU have today confirmed that Andy Farrell's Ireland will take on World Champions South Africa this November as the Springboks play in Dublin for the first time in five years as part of the 2022 Autumn Nations Series at Aviva Stadium.

The two sides have not met since Ireland posted a record 38-3 victory against South Africa in 2017, but the Boks have since gone on to claim a third Rugby World Cup title and a series win over the British and Irish Lions last summer.

The opening Autumn Nations Series clash at Aviva Stadium, on Saturday 5th November (Kick-off 5.30pm), will be the only meeting between the two sides before they face one another in the Stade de France at Rugby World Cup 2023.

Ireland will then face Fiji in the second match of the Autumn Nations Series on Saturday 12th November (Kick-off 1pm), before going head-to-head with Australia on Saturday 19th November (Kick-off 8pm). Broadcast information for all three matches will follow in the coming weeks.

Fiji were also last in Dublin in 2017 when Ireland secured a hard-fought 23-20 victory. Fiji qualified for RWC23 by finishing third in their Pool in Japan having pushed both Wales and Australia during that tournament. Ireland were due to travel to Fiji in the summer of 2021 but the global pandemic made it impossible to go ahead.

Ireland's last game of the 2022 Autumn Nations Series will be against the Wallabies. The last fixture between the two nations was back in 2018 as Ireland clinched the three Test series with a 20-16 victory in Sydney. 2016 is the last time Australia were in Dublin as Ireland held on to record a 27-24 victory.

Tickets

Tickets for the Autumn Nations Series will go on sale in July following the normal distribution to rugby clubs.

Members of the Irish Rugby Supporters Club will have a priority window ahead of any general sale. Details of the ticket sale will be announced in due course. The Supporters Club is now open for renewals and new memberships - click here.

