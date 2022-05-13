Limerick man Paudie O'Connor scoops top award at Bradford City

LIMERICK defender Paudie O'Connor was the big winner at Bradford City's end of season awards, scooping the two main prizes at the Utilita Energy Stadium.

Ballybrown native O'Connor was named Players' Player of the Year and also the JCT600 Player of the Year with the Sky Bet League Two side.

Club captain O'Connor started all bar one of Bradford's league games this season.

The 24-year-old Limerick man was in the heart of defence for all of Bradford's 11 clean sheets in League Two this term, and scored three goals.

The East Bierley Bantams also named O'Connor as their star man.

Centre-back O'Connor joined the English League Two side from Leeds United in 2019 on a three-year contract - after turning down offers from League One - to bolster City’s new-look backline.

The defender made his first-team debut for Leeds against Sunderland in April 2018 and penned a new contract at Elland Road prior to linking up with Blackpool.

Further Championship appearances for the Limerickman came against Preston North End, Aston Villa and Barnsley towards the end of last season.

In January O’Connor moved to Bradford initially on loan until the end of last season.

O’Connor featured 39 times for Limerick FC in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division and First Divisions prior to his switch to Leeds.

Starting out for local side Kilcornan, O’Connor also appeared for Breska Rovers and Regional United before being picked up for Limerick’s U19s and moving on to the club’s senior side.