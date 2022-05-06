Munster Rugby confirm starting side for Champions Cup quarter final with Toulouse

Conor Murray gets the nod ahead of Craig Casey
The Munster Rugby side has been named for Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final against Toulouse at the Aviva Stadium (3pm).
Peter O’Mahony will captain the side with Stephen Archer starting at tighthead prop on his 247th Munster appearance. Archer moves level with Billy Holland in second place on the province’s all-time list of appearance holders, behind Donncha O’Callaghan (268).
Mike Haley starts at full-back with Keith Earls and Simon Zebo on either flank.
Damian de Allende and Chris Farrell continue to form the centre partnership with Conor Murray and Joey Carbery in the half-backs.
Josh Wycherley, Niall Scannell and Archer pack down in the front row with Jean Kleyn and Fineen Wycherley in the engine room.
O’Mahony, Greencore Munster Rugby Academy man Alex Kendellen and Jack O’Donoghue complete the starting XV.
Flanker Jack Daly is among the replacements and in line to make his European debut on his sixth Munster appearance. A native of Currans in Kerry, Daly came up through the ranks at Castleisland RFC and plays his AIL rugby with Garryowen.
Munster: Mike Haley; Keith Earls, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Simon Zebo; Joey Carbery, Conor Murray; Josh Wycherley, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Peter O’Mahony (C), Alex Kendellen, Jack O’Donoghue.
Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Jeremy Loughman, John Ryan, Jason Jenkins, Thomas Ahern, Craig Casey, Ben Healy, Jack Daly.
Meanwhile - Stade Toulouse have named their side also.
15. Thomas Ramos, 14. Dimitri Delibes, 13. Pierre Fouyssac, 12. Pita Ahki, 11. Matthis Lebel, 10. Romain Ntamack, 9. Antoine Dupont, 1. Rodrigue Neti, 2. Julien Marchand (c), 3. Dorian Aldegheri, 4. Rory Arnold, 5. Emmanuel Meafou, 6. Rynhardt Elstadt, 7. Thibaud Flament, 8. Francois Cros.
Replacements:16. Peato Mauvaka, 17. Cyril Baille, 18. David Ainu'u, 19. Joe Tekori, 20. Selevasio Tolofua, 21. Anthony Jelonch, 22. Baptiste Germain, 23. Maxime Médard,
Referee: Luke Pearce (England), AR1: Christophe Ridley (England), AR2: Jack Makepeace (England)
TMO: Stuart Terheege (England) - Broadcasters: BT Sport / France 2 / beIN SPORTS
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.