CONFIRMED: Limerick's Mike Prendergast to return to Munster Rugby

Munster Rugby and the IRFU have today confirmed that Mike Prendergast will join the province as Attack Coach on a three-year contract ahead of the 2022/23 season.
As previously reported by the Limerick Leader, the former Munster player will join incoming Head Coach Graham Rowntree’s coaching ticket from July, making the move from Paris where he has held the position of Attack and Backs Coach with Racing 92 since 2019.
Prendergast has a wealth of experience of coaching at the top level and in addition to Racing 92 he has held assistant coaching roles with Stade Francais, Oyannax Rugby and Grenoble FCG since making the move to France in 2013.
On completing his professional playing career in 2009 the scrum-half continued playing with his club Young Munster RFC while also progressing on the coaching front as he held Head Coach and Director of Rugby roles with the Limerick side.
On the provincial coaching front, he previously worked closely with Academy Manager Ian Costello and Team Manager Niall O’Donovan when overseeing the backline for the Munster A’s that enjoyed British and Irish Cup success in 2012.
