Search

04 May 2022

Reports suggest Mike Prendergast is set to return to Munster Rugby

Reports suggest Mike Prendergast is set to return to Munster Rugby

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

04 May 2022 4:01 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

Limerick man Mike Prendergast is set to return to Munster Rugby next season, according to reports in France. The current Racing 92 coach is set to take over Munster's attack next season joining Graham Rowntree's coaching ticket. 

French website Rugbyrama suggests "According to our information, the Irishman Mike Prendergast, who replaced Laurent Labit in the summer of 2019, will leave his position as attack coach of the Ile-de-France club next spring to join Munster"

The report goes as far as to confirm Prendergast's replacement at Racing - "Prendergast (44), child of Limerick and European champion with Munster in 2006, will be replaced in Hauts-de-Seine by Englishman Rory Teague. The latter, who was the manager of Union Bordeaux-Bègles during the 2018-2019 season, is perfectly French-speaking and will therefore succeed Mike Prendergast in this role of attacking leader. Teague (37), approached by the leaders of Racing when they were looking to replace Labit, had recently been approached by Montauban but preferred to move towards the Paris suburbs , where he will lead a talented three-quarter line"

Rumours of Prendergast's return have been rife for months as many Munster fans and indeed Graham Rowntree saw the former scrum-half as the ideal choice to lead Munster's attack. Rowntree is also rumoured to be including former Munster backrow Denis Leamy on his ticket, while Andy Kyriacou, currently full time with Munster's academy, is set for a 'promotion' to the senior ticket too. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media