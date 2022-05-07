Limerick Leader Weekly GAA Notes

AHANE

Club Hurling Senior: Round 4 East Senior League Ahane v South Liberties. After a great game of hurling the game ended on the score line of Ahane 2-12 South Liberties 0-13.

Junior B: City East Junior B League Ahane v Na Piarsaigh. We started slowly but after a super second half performance we got some lovely scores and were unlucky in the end not to come away with the win. Ahane 0-20 Na Piarsaigh 0-21.

Full reports from both games came be found on ClubZap.

Limerick U20 Hurling:Wishing Evan O’Leary and his Limerick U20’s. teammates along with Johnny Meskell (mentor) the very best of luck in the Munster U20 final on Wednesday!

U9 Hurling :Our U9’s travelled to South Liberties on Friday for a hurling blitz. Ahane fielded four teams. Well done to all the boys and girls, their coaches and thanks to parents and grandparents for travelling. Thanks to South Liberties for hosting!

U13 Hurling: Well done to our U13 hurlers on their win over Kilmallock on Thursday evening in the Round 3 of the Mr Binman Hurling Div. 1. A great match for all spectators.

Fixtures: Junior A Football: Ahane v Ballybricken in Mackey Park @ 7pm 3/05/2022

Junior B Hurling: Ahane v Patrickswell in Patrickswell @ 7pm 5/05/2022

U19 Football: Ahane v Knockaderry in Mackey Park @ 7:30pm 6/05/2022

Senior Hurling: Ahane v Murroe/Boher in Boher @ 7pm 7/05/2022

U13 Football: Ahane v Bruff in Mackey Park @ 7pm 5/05/2022

U14 Camogie League: Huge well done to our U14 girls who had a great win over Crecora on Tuesday evening. They showed great skill and teamwork throughout the game and came away with the win. Final score Ahane 2-05 Crecora 1-03.

U16 Camogie League: Our U16’s made the trip out to Galbally on Thursday evening. After a great game of camogie which saw them come up against a very strong Galbally team, we unfortunately came out the wrong side of the result.

Fixtures: Senior Camogie League Semi Final: Ahane v Granagh Ballingarry in Mackey Park on Wednesday 4th May at 7:30pm

BALLYBROWN

Final: The Munster U20 Hurling final has been confirmed for TUS Gaelic Grounds next Wednesday - We will be able to go in and support Aidan, Colin and Josh in huge number. We wish the lads and Team the Very Best of Luck.

We must also wish Colin and the Senior hurlers the very best of Luck vs Tipperary next weekend in TUS Gaelic Grounds.

Well done to Bobby Smith and all the players and management in the Limerick Minor Football. They are in a Munster MFC Phase one final this week.

Huge Congratulations to the U19 team in Salesian Secondary College on their County Final win this week - and especially our Club members

BALLYBROWN NS U13 boys won a great league final during the week. There was lots of talent on display - the training and games are really playing off. Well done to the lads, their teacher Mr Sheehy and the GAA coaches who put the work in week in and out.

GOLF CLASSIC: A golf classic is launched on Tuesday this week as a major fundraiser for the Club. The event will take lace on Friday 17th June. We are looking for teams, Tee or Green Sponsors. So if you have a golf society in work or think your company may be in a position to offer sponsorship please Contact Denis O'Neill for more details

BALLYBRICKEN/ BOHERMORE

Golf Classic: On Friday last we had our long awaited Golf Classic in Ballyneety GC, and to say it was a success was an understatement, the weather was perfect which allowed for some fine golf to be played on the day. We would like to thank the following for making the day a success - All in Ballyneety GC, Gerry and all the staff in Vines Restaurant for hosting us after the golf, all who donated spot prizes for the raffles, Tee box sponsors, all the companies and individuals who entered teams and lastly the organising committee who put endless hours of work in to making the day a success. Congratulations to Tony Carroll, Jim Browne & Anne Brown who Claimed first prize on the day.

City East Intermediate Hurling League: On Saturday last, April 30th , we welcomed Crecora to Caherelly in the fifth round of the Hurling league. It was nip and tuck for the first half with Crecora leading at the break by a solitary point, Bally regrouped at half time and came out and impressed in the second half with some fine scores from Dan McGuire and a long range effort from Pa Byrnes found the net, Bally won on a scoreline of 1:16-0:13.

City East Junior B Hurling League: On Sunday last, May 1st , we welcomed Doon in the fourth round of the Hurling league. Our lads put in a serious shift but Doon were too strong on the evening , Doon ended up running out winners on a scoreline of 1:19-1:12.

Upcoming Fixture: East Junior A football League -Tuesday 3rd May,7pm , Ahane v Ballybricken/Bohermore in Ahane. Bon Secours City East Junior B Hurling League - Thursday 5th May 7pm , Ballybrown v Ballybricken/Bohermore in Ballybrown.

Limerick GAA: Congratulations to Billy Lee and the Limerick who had a historic victory over Clare in the opening round of the MSFC in Ennis on Saturday last. Best of Luck to John Kiely and the Limerick hurlers who welcome Tipperary to TUS Gaelic Grounds on Sunday May 8th ,2pm.

BLACKROCK

Lotto: no winner, numbers drawn 1 12 15 24. €40 lucky dip Eddie and Mags O’Sullivan, Promotor Chrissie O’Sullivan, €20 lucky dips went to Mary New, Promotor Centra, Eva Duggan, Promotor Breda Walsh, Breda and Alannah Walsh, Promotor Breda Walsh, Diarmuid, Paudie, Gearoid Lawlor , Promotor Breda Walsh, Jackpot remains at €13,000.

Results: a win for the seniors over Glenroe 1 19 to 0 19. A point separated us from Camogue Rovers in the junior, unfortunately we lost 1 16 to 1 17.

Fixtures:The juniors play Garryspillane on Friday 6th at 7pm in Knocklong. And the Seniors play Dromin Athlacca in Athlacca on Saturday 7th at 7pm

U15: The u15 boys and girls are preparing for the Regional Feile competitions and we wish them the very best.

Congratulations to all who took part in the Scoil Pol musical Sister Act. Excellent production.

Best of luck to all involved in matches for the upcoming week.

The Limerick U20’s are in the Munster final v Tipperary on Wednesday 4th in the Gaelic Grounds and we are delighted that Jimmy Quilty is Captain of the team, and to Jimmy along with Sean O Neill and the panel of players and management we wish ye the very best of luck on Wednesday. Luimneach abu.

Well done to Conor Nunan who took part in the football primary game at half time in the Limerick Senior footballers match v Clare and congratulations to all involved in the fantastic victory for Limerick football.

Best wishes also to the u17 footballers in the Phase one Munster final on Thursday 5th .

CAHERLINE

DINNER DANCE: Many thanks to all who contributed to a great night out last Friday night - it was great to celebrate last year's successes, please God we'll have another one in the not too distant future!

FIXTURES: One fixture this week - Thursday May 5th our Junior B team are away to Doon for a 7pm throw-in.

CÚL CAMP 2022: Kellogg's GAA Cúl Camps are back! The camp in Caherline Gaa will take place from Monday June 27th - Friday July 1st from 10.00am to 2.00pm each day. Our camp supervisor this year is Sean McKenna. More information on the camps is available at https://www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie



CAMOGUE ROVERS

Rest In Peace: The club offers sincere condolences to the Hayes family, Mortgage Meanus on the passing of Ned. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h'anam dílis

RESULTS: the footballers beat Ballybrown last Monday evening in a low scoring but hard fought game, winning by 6 points to 4.

There were 2 hurling games played in the last week, a challenge against Kilteely last Wednesday ended up in defeat but on Sunday morning Rovers came out on top in the league against Blackrock on a scoreline 1-17 to 1-16. Next up in the league is stakers at the weekend and Garryspillane in Meanus on Tuesday 10 May.

Keep an eye on the Facebook page and newspaper for fixtures this coming week.

FIELD: Dog fouling is becoming a serious issue at the field, if it persists the walkway will be closed to the public. Can all groups using the field please clean up water bottles after use.

CROOM

Result from Intermediate Hurling League played last Friday: Castletown/Ballyagran 1.26 : 3.17 Croom.

Well done to Conor O Mahony who lined out for the Munster Primary Schools Team who played at half time during the Limerick v Clare football championship game last Saturday in Cusack Park.

DROMIN ATHLACCA

Fixtures: Its another busy week for both Club and County in the GAA. Firstly we wish Cian Scully every good wish as he and the Limerick U20s face Tipperary in TUS Gaelic Grounds on Tuesday evening.

Also wish David Reidy and all involved with Limerick Senior Hurlers every success when they face Tipperary on May 8th in TUS Gaelic Grounds for what will be an epic encounter. Huge Congratulations to all our players who represent our Club and parish so well at Inter county level. We are very proud of you all. Last weekend saw Billy Lees Football squad overcome a mammoth task of beating Clare in an historic encounter that finished on a Penalty Shoot Out.

Massive Congratulations to all involved and we look forward to watching them in the upcoming Munster Semi Final. Our Premier Intermediate hurlers will host Blackrock on Friday next with a 7pm throw in. Tuesday May 9 our U15 footballers take on Cappamore and the u13 hurlers travel to Mungret. Best of luck to all

FR CASEYS

Senior West League: Fr. Caseys 0-13 Drom/Broadford 0-07 Fr. Caseys travelled to Dromcolliher last Tuesday evening to take on Drom/Broadford in round 2 of the West League. After a hard fought win over Rathkeale in the opening round, our seniors were keen to continue winning ways.

Fr. Caseys kicked the opening point of the night but Drom responded with two points of their own. Three more points from open play put the Abbeyfeale men back in front after 20 minutes. Inside the closing stages of the half, the teams traded points to leave Fr. Caseys 0-05 to 0-03 in front at the break.

A bright start to the second half with three further points added to scoreboard had Fr. Caseys in a commanding five point lead. Drom fought hard to start their comeback but despite reducing the margin to four points on three occasions, Fr. Caseys were on hand to response immediately and restore their advantage. Inside the last five minutes Fr. Caseys stretched the lead to seven points but Drom would kick the last point of the night to leave the final score, Fr. Caseys 0-13, Drom/Broadford 0-07. After a blistering start to the second half the result was never in doubt and claiming maximum points away from home was a job well done ahead of league games with Adare and Ballysteen in the coming weeks.

Limerick GAA: Well done to the Limerick Senior Footballers who defeated Clare after a penalty shoot-out last Saturday evening in Cusack Park Ennis to book a place in the Munster Semi-Final vs Tipperary on Saturday May 14th. Having rescued a draw with a last minute free, Limerick were the more commanding side in extra time but with the last kick of the game Clare levelled proceedings to bring the game to penalties. Limerick held no fear however in the shootout and ran out 4-1 winners to continue their rich vein of form. Well done to Adrian Enright who gave an impressive display at wing forward and we look forward to the away trip to Thurles in the coming weeks.

Well done also to our County Minor Footballers who defeated Waterford with ten points to spare last Thursday evening in phase 3 of the Munster Championship and now face Tipperary this Thursday evening in Mallow at 7pm with a place in the Munster Semi-Final up for grabs. Best of luck to Michael, Cian, Calum and Adam.

Also next Sunday our County Hurlers return to championship action taking on Tipperary in the Gaelic Grounds where victory will almost guarantee a Munster Final spot. The throw in time is 2pm with tickets available at the usually online and retail stores.

GALTEE GAELS

GALTEE GAELS: It was a busy week for the club on the playing fields, on Wednesday night the senior team were at home to Oola in the rearranged South League match, it was a very exciting game Galtee Gaels led at half time by 1-8 to 1-65, getting on top in the second half leading by six points coming up to the final whistle only to concede a goal and a point and lucky not to let in a second goal in two minutes which would have been costly, they held out to win by two points on the score of 1-15 to 2-10, Galtee Gaels last game in the league is away to Pallasgreen on Tuesday May 17. On Thursday night it was the turn of the junior footballers as the played Galbally in the All County League, following their high scoring match with Mungret on Sunday night Galtee Gaels were in a confidant mood for this game and it showed, it was level at half time Galbally 0-6 Galtee Gaels 1-3, at full time it was Galtee Gaels 2-12 Galbally 1-9.

CLUB NA NÓG: The under thirteen team had a good win over Galbally in the Championship on the score of 1-9 to 0-3. The under fifteen team got their hopes back on track with a huge scoring away win over Ahane 6-8 to 5-3.

GUESS THE SCORE: The winner of ‘Guess the Score’ competition run by the club in conjunction with the Limerick-Cork senior hurling Championship game was Tommie Childs who received the €100 prize the club are grateful to all who supported the fundraiser.

LADIES CLUB: Congratulations to Muirne Ryan of Anglesboro National School who played in the Primary Game at Ennis on Saturday night last, also best of luck to club player Katie Moriarty of Presentation Primary School Mitchelstown who plays with Cork in the Primary Game in Pairc Ui Rinn this Saturday night

GALBALLY

Junior A Football League: The junior football team had a busy schedule this week. The team played against Croom last Tuesday night with a final score Galbally 2-09 Croom 2-06.

They also played against Galtee Gaels last Thursday evening. The game ended with a final score Galbally 1-09 Galtee Gaels 2-13.

The next league match is scheduled for Sunday the 15th of May at 12pm against Mungret.

Under 15 championship: The next round of the championship for the u-15's is scheduled for next Monday night, May 9th against Banogue. The game is on in Banogue.

Reminder: Galbally/Garryspillane Cúl camp is now open for booking online. The camp will run from Monday July 18th-Friday July 22nd. The venue will be Galbally this year. It is open to boys and girls aged 6- 13 years.

Limerick Senior Football: Congratulations to Michael Donovan and the Limerick Senior football panel on their victory over Clare after a very hard fought match. Limerick will play Tipperary in the Semi Final of the Munster Senior Football Championship on Saturday May 14th at 7pm in FBD Semple Stadium Thurles.

Limerick Senior Hurling: Best wishes to John, Kieran and all the panel in the third round of the Munster Senior hurling championship against Tipperary this Sunday at 2pm in the Gaelic Grounds.

HOSPITAL HERBERTSTOWN

Results: U15 footballers had a great win over Dromin Athlacca Banogue in 1st round of the championship. U13 Division 1 Hurling H/H 1.05 Na Piarsiagh 1.03. Intermediate Hurling league Bruree 4.20 H/H 1.14. Junior B Hurling league. Effin 1.20 H/H 0.13.

Fixtures: U15 Hurling away to Glenroe May 2nd at 7pm. U11 Football away to Kildimo May 3rd 6.45pm. Junior B Hurling at home to Knockainey May 5th at 7.30pm. Intermediate Hurling league at home to Castletown/Ballagran May 7th at 7pm.

KILMALLOCK

GAA Membership: Membership is still open but no voting rights at the AGM. Contact Thomas Donegan 087 393 4631 or Kevin Staunton 087 151 7544.

Bord Na nÓg Fixtures: Friday 6th May U9 Football V Hospital/Herberstown in Kilmallock at 6-45pm Saturday 7th May U7 V Hospital/Herbetstown in Hospital at 10-30am Tuesday 10th May U11 Hurling V Hospital/Herbetstown in Kilmallock at 6-45pm Thursday 12th May U13 Hurling V Adare in Kilmallock at 7pm

Inter county: It was a busy week with inter county action first up we had Graeme Mulcahy who was instrumental in Limericks Munster Senior Hurling Championship win over Waterford and great to have Barry Hennessy, Aaron Costello, Robbie Hanley and Oisin O’Reilly on the squad.

Tuesday evening we had a home venue for the U17 Electric Ireland Hurling Championship V Waterford Kilmallock was well represented by Pierce Connery but Waterford were just the stronger on the night. Thanks to all the stewards and help on the night it was great to see our new shop open well done.

Wednesday it was the turn of Conor Hanley-Clarke and Shane O’Brian in the U20 Munster Hurling Championship Semi-Final V Waterford winning on a score line of 0-27 to 3-15, Shane hit an impressive 5 points from play and Conor brought of some great saves and his puck outs were superb they now face Tipperary in the Munster Final on Wednesday 4th May in the TUS Gaelic Grounds Limerick at 7-30pm. Best of luck to all.

We then have the Munster Senior Hurling Championship clash v Tipperary on Sunday 8th May at 2-00pm in the TUS Gaelic Grounds

KILTEELY DROMKEEN

LIMERICK SENIOR HURLERS: Best of luck to the Limerick hurlers, management and backroom team vs Tipperary on Sunday.

LIMERICK SENIOR FOOTBALLERS: Well done to Sean O’Dea and the Limerick Senior Footballers on a historic penalty shoot out win on Saturday evening over a strong Clare side. The Semi-final vs Tipperary in Thurles to come Saturday 14th.

LIMERICK U20 HURLING/MINOR FOOTBALL : Best of luck to Jack ‘Donie’ Franklin and Evan McCarthy and teammates in Munster final action this week with the U20 hurlers and Minor footballers.

CONGRATULATIONS : Congratulations to Kieran Murphy and Niamh Feehan who got married last Friday. We wish you a lifetime of happiness together in the years ahead. Go n-eirí an t-ádh libh.

MONALEEN

CONDOLENCES: We were saddened to hear of the passing of Patricia O'Dalaigh, mother of Declan. Our deepest sympathies to Declan, Louise, Muiris, Donnacha and all of the O'Dalaigh family. May she rest in peace.

Senior Hurling League: Ballybrown 0:20 Monaleen 2:21

SENIOR CLUB FIXTURES: Fri 6th May u19 Premier County Football Championship Fr.Caseys V Monaleen @Abbeyfeale 7.30pm

Sat 7th May Senior Hurling League Monaleen V Kildimo Pallaskenry @Monaleen 7pm

Sun 8th May Junior Hurling League Mungret St. Pauls V Monaleen @Mungret 12pm

CONGRATULATIONS: to Donnacha, Lochlan and Ronan on Limerick u20’s fine win over Waterford last Wednesday night. The Munster Final against Tipperary is scheduled for this coming Wednesday the 4th of May at 7:30pm in the TUS Gaelic Grounds Limerick.

Well done also to Donal, Brian, Luke and their Limerick team mates on their fine Senior Football win against Clare last Saturday evening.

MUNGRET ST PAULS

LIMERICK PLAYERS: A great win for the Limerick U-20 Hurlers in the Semi Final against Waterford on Wednesday 27th April. Best of Luck to the U-20 hurlers especially our own players Barry Duff, Brian O'Meara and Liam Lynch and to manager Diarmuid Mullins for the Final on Wednesday May 4th2022 in the Munster GAA Under 20 Hurling Championship Final against Tipperary in the TUS Gaelic Grounds at 7:30pm.

Congratulations to the Limerick Minor Footballers in their Semi Final win against Waterford on Thursday 28 April. They now play Tipperary in the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship Phase 1 Final on Thursday May 5th at 7pm in Mallow. Best of Luck to the team and management especially our own players Jake Foley, Diarmuid Hynes, Luke Walsh, Tom Lloyd and Ben Gallagher.

Well done to the Limerick Footballers who had a very long game against Clare on Saturday 30 April 2022 and eventually overcame them in penalties. They now will play Tipperary in the Semi Final of the Munster Senior Football Championship on Saturday May 14th at 7pm in FBD Semple Stadium Thurles. Best of Luck to Billy Lee and the team and especially our own Killian Ryan.

Congratulations to Anna Nealon, Caoimhe Hennessy, Molly O Mahony, Niamh Stackpoole, Anna Coughlan and Aine Coughlan (Management) and the Limerick Ladies Football team who beat Cavan last weekend in the U14 All Ireland Football quarterfinal, they now go on to play Kildare in the All Ireland Semi Final on May 8th. Hard luck to Katie O Mahony and Emma O Rourke who had a loss to Clare at u16 level.

A huge congrats to MSP Camogies Ailbhe Larkin who started for Limerick Camogies Senior Team on Saturday 23rd April.

Great news: in from Salesian College, Pallaskenry who won the LIT Sports Senior C Football Final today. Well done to Mungret St. Pauls players Adam Coffey, Conor White, Ciaran Uwatse, Cillian O’Gorman, Jack McCarthy and Oisin Moss.

U-15 FOOTBALL: On Monday 25 April 2022 there were two very different games played as our older team headed out to Glin where they played Shannon Gaels, Athea, this was a game that was lead by Mungret St. Pauls from the start as Shannon Gaels Athea struggled to get on target. There was some very impressive play through out with players using each other to work the ball around the pitch. The final score U-15 Division 1 Football 3-12 Shannon Gaels Athea 0-9

U-15 Division 3 Football: were home to Monaleen and with a later start than expected it was Monaleen that showed their hand early and Mungret St. Pauls played catch up for the rest of the match. There were some great breaks with the ball seeing the other goals but unfortunately Monaleen were waiting to pounce at every turn. Final score U-15 Division 3 Football 2-3 Monaleen 5-10.

LADIES FOOTBALL: Last Sunday evening saw the Gaelic4Mothers&Others Team take to the playing fields for the first time, They played invited teams Monaleen and St.Patricks There was a great atmosphere around where the young supporters were cheering on their Mams, Aunts, Sisters, Godmothers, neighbours and friends. MungretStPauls have close to 50 women in the group, and training continues every Tuesday evening at 8pm

Unfortunately both the Division 1 team and Division 4 team had loses to Oola, The U16's (White )team beat St. Senans, and the U16 (Red) team lost to Feohanagh/Castlemahon. Training continues every Tuesday at 6.30pm.

U-13 HURLING :Mungret St. Pauls 0-5 Pallasgreen 4-7 On Thursday 28 April 2022 in KilteelyDromkeen our second U-13 hurlers took on Pallasgreen. We were up against a stronger team but every Mungret St. Pauls player put everything they had into the game. There were some great blocks and tackles throughout with our goalie getting a lot of saves in. This team is out again in two weeks time.

SENIOR HURLING: Mungret St. Pauls 0-21 Patrickswell 3-16 The meeting of Mungret St. Pauls and Patrickswell took place in Mungret on Saturday 30 April 2022. This was a great display of hurling which was well supported by our members. Patrickswell had a goal and four point lead built up before Mungret St. Pauls replied well with 7 unanswered points levelling the game. Both sides shared the next four points coming into the half time break but it was Patrickswell that finished better with a point and a ball in the next just on the whistle.

Back out Patrickswell had the stronger start dividing the two sides by 11 points which were made up by their third goal. Mungret St. Pauls upped their game and brought the score back to a manageable difference but time ran out leaving a four point difference.

CUMANN NA NBUNSCOIL: Well done to all our players who put on their school colours and played well in each of their matches, while not all school teams got to finals it was great to see the children out representing their schools in football.

Congratulations to the GaelScoil an Ráithín girls football team who beat Milford today in the U13B Cumann namBunScoil City Final.

U-7 FOOTBALL : Well done to our U-7 footballers who played in a home blitz against Na Piarsaigh on Wednesday 27 April 2022, they are showing great improvement in each match they play, keep up the great work players.

OOLA

Congratulations: Well done to the Limerick senior footballers who beat Clare in a thrilling match in Saturday last with 6 points from our club man Josh Ryan . Limerick play Tipperary next in the Munster Semi final. Well done to Diarmuid Crowe who played in the Primary games at half time also.

Senior Football result: Hard luck to the senior team who lost to Galtee Gaels in the final match in the South league on Wednesday last .

PALLASGREEN

MUNSTER SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: Well done to Brian Fanning and Aaron O’Sullivan members of the Limerick senior football team who had a dramatic win over Clare last Saturday evening in Ennis. The game finished in a historic penalty shootout with Limerick coming out on top 4-1. During the game Brian scored a sensational goal all the way from his back line. Well done to all and best wishes in the Munster semi final.

MUNSTER MINOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP: Hard luck to Tadgh Hourigan and the Limerick Minor Hurling team who bowed of the Munster Championship following a 2-12 to 0-10 defeat by Waterford in Kilmallock last week.

EAST SENIOR HURLING LEAGUE: The intermediate hurlers were gallant in their recent league outing against Doon in Pallas. A game that was tight all through Pallas were unlucky not to come away with at least a share of the spoils as Doon held on to win by 1-20 to 1-18. Team; T McMahon, A Moloney, PJ Butler, A Hanley, K Barry, T McMahon, C Ryan, P O’Dwyer, T Franklin, C McCormack(1-1), C Ryan (0-14), P Roche, L O’Dea(0-1), A Greene, C McMahon(0-1). Subs; R Corbett, A Ryan.

CITY EAST JUNIOR HURLING LEAGUE: The Junior hurlers were defeated by South Liberties in Knockea last week.

PATRICKSWELL

SENIOR HURLERS: The Senior hurlers edged out hosts Mungret in the City League. Kevin O'Brien's goal and four additional points established a 1-4 to 0-0 cushion after just ten minutes. Mungret recovered to rattle Patrickswell with a seven-point haul before the 20th minute. On the cusp of half-time, Cian Enright's point and Cian Gorman's close-range goal gave Patrickswell a 2-7 to 0-9 interval lead.

At the start of the second half, Patrickswell devastated Mungret with a goal and five points in eight minutes. Patrickwell held a twelve-point lead of 3-13 to 0-10 in the 43rd minute. Over the next ten minutes, the home team outscored the 'Well by six points to one point. The arrears were trimmed to seven points at 3-14 to 0-16. While Calvin Carroll scored another point, Mungret clawed back another four points. Four points separated the teams in stoppage time. Kevin O'Brien's insurance point cemented the Patrickswell victory of 3-16 to 0-21.

JUNIOR B HURLERS: The Junior B hurlers secured a worthy draw in Caherline. The teams were inseparable after fifteen minutes with three points apiece. An own goal put the hosts ahead and Caherline led by 1-5 to 0-4 in the 20th minute. Patrickswell secured four points in six minutes to reach half-time level at 0-8 to 1-5. Unfortunately, Caherline notched their second goal within thirty seconds of the restart. Over the next twenty minutes, Patrickswell and Caherline produced six points each. By the 55th minute, Patrickswell trailed by 2-11 to 0-14. Paul Bennis’ decisive goal equalised in the last minute. Sam McNamara's late free put Patrickswell in touching distance of a hard-fought victory, but Caherline forced a last-gasp free. At the final whistle, Patrickswell emerged with a 1-15 to 2-12 draw.

ST BRIGIDS

Table Quiz: Thank you to everybody who supported St Brigids and our Table Quiz last Weekend. It was very successful thanks to your support. Thank you to all our generous sponsors who allowed us to run a raffle with great prizes up for grabs. Well done to all our raffle winners. Thank you to those who supported us in the raffle when they weren’t able to make it on the night. Thanks to everybody who took part in the quiz and Well done to our winning team Bill, John, Jim and Joby Hennessy . Thank you to Scoby’s bar for giving us a venue for the quiz and for sponsoring the finger food on the night. Thank you to our MC TJ Carr who did a spectacular job as quiz master. Thank you to all who helped organize the night and helped in any way on the night. We really hope you all enjoyed the night. Thank you all again from St Brigids LGFA

Breast Cancer Awareness : Thank you to Juliette O Connell for coming to St Brigids to host a breast cancer awareness talk last Tuesday April 26th in the HDA Herbertstown. Thank you to all who attended.

Féile: Well done to our U15 team who took part in the Féile last weekend. The girls drew to Drom Broadford, beat Old Mill and lost out to Mungret and Fr Casey’s. Well done to the girls and management Charlie Murphy and Paula Costello.

Limerick Representatives : U16’s- Congratulations to Clodagh Real, Lauren O Shea and the Limerick U16s who beat Waterford in the Munster C Final to be crowned Munster Champions at the weekend!! U19’s- Best of luck to Aoibhinn Murphy, Ciara Ryan and the Limerick U19s who play the Munster C Final on the May 2nd in Mallow vs Clare at 12 noonU14’s Best of luck to Aoibhinn O Connor, Ciara O Connell, Rachel Conway and the Limerick U14’s who play Kildare in the All Ireland Semi Final Gold Series on Sunday May 8th at 12pm in Portlaoise GAA, Rathleague.

SOUTH LIBERTIES

Hurling / Football Leagues: Our junior hurlers continued their good form with a good win over a game Pallasgreen side last Tuesday evening. With a number of changes to the side we had out from our previous game the lads that came in all contributed to the cause.

We ran out winners on a score line of 1-22 to 0-12.

Our U15 footballers had yet another win last week in their League away to Galbally. Final score South Liberties 3-13 to Galbally 2-04. Keep up the good work lads.

The U13 Hurlers lost to Newcastle West last Tuesday April 26th but on Thursday they travelled to Ballyagran and recorded their first win against Kilacolla Gaels. Final Score Saor Theas 2-06 to 1-05.

Well done to all the South Liberties boys who played in the East Limerick Mini 7’s last week in Caherelly showing some great skill and sporting rivalry between the schools.

Well done to Ben Compton who represented East Limerick last week in the Celtic Challenge. Ben is a super hurler and one to keep an eye on for the future.

Last Friday April 29th there was over 120 underage players above in Dooley Park. Our U9 boys played games against Ahane and had great fun while doing so. Anyone wishing to bring their children to join the club please contact any committee member where they can learn the skills of GAA and make lifelong friends.

BORD NA Nóg TABLE QUIZ: The Club will be holding a Table Quiz in The Four Elms pub on Friday May 20th at 7pm. Teams of 4 at €40 a table. There will be a raffle on the night so anyone that can help us procure spot prizes please inform Cronan Garry, Andrew Grimes or Brian Foley.

LIMERICK GAA: Well done to the Limerick Footballers who defeated Clare in a penalty shootout in their opening game of the Munster Championship last Saturday April 30th. They now face Tipperary in the semi-final in Thurles on Saturday May 14th at 7pm.

County hurlers: the very best of luck for next Sunday May 8 when they take on Tipperary in the Gaelic Grounds. We will have a busy morning in Dooley Park before this game as St Marys of Clonmel will be playing against our U9 and U11 groups and JK Brackens will play our U15 boys in challenge games before they all head out to cheer on their Counties.