Weekly Athletics Notes: Limerick runners welcome Great Limerick Run's return

The Great Limerick Run returned to the city for the first time since 2019. Over 6,000 athletes took part in the marathon, half marathon and 6 mile race.

Marathon

There was a big entry field for the marathon with over 1,000 runners starting. Clonliffe Harriers athletes Sergiu Ciobanu led from the gun and won the race in a time of 2.21.

Clare athlete Sean Hehir was in second place with Tudor Moldovan in third.

Olympian Catriona Jennings from Letterkenny AC was the first woman home in a time of 2.41.

John Kinsella of Bilboa AC was the first Limerick athlete across the line. Paul Fitzgerald of Limerick AC was in the Top 20 with an impressive race.

Limerick AC has a sizeable group of athletes taking part in the marathon and Mike Lynch, Thomas Shanahan, David Hanlon, Liam Lynch and Paul Noonan all ran a sub 3 hour marathon. Niall Harris of Dooneen AC also ran under 3 hours.

Half Marathon

1,900 men and women took part in the half marathon and Peter Somba was first home in a time of 1hr and 4 minutes. Tim O’Donoghue and Conor McCauley were second and third. Courtney McGuire was first woman home. West Limerick’s Karl Lenihan was in tenth place with his teammate Gerard Guina also securing a top 50 place along with Dooneen’s Niall Harris.

Six Mile

José Perez of Ennis Track won the race in a time of 29.32. An Brú’s Niall Shanahan was second followed by Jason Fahy in third. Declan Moore of Bilboa ran well coming sixth. Limerick athlete Jessica Coyne now running for Leevale AC was first woman home, with Cloniffe Harriers athletes Ciara Peelo and Clodagh Galvin in second and third.

Also running well was Sean McAuliffe of West Limerick, Maurice Hope and Sam Logan of Limerick AC.

Upcoming Fixtures

Track and Field season is now underway. First up is the Senior/Masters Track and Field Championships on Monday, 6th June. On the weekend of 11th and 12th June, the U9-13 athletes will be competing in Templemore. The U14-U19 Track and Field Championships takes place on 18th and 19th June, also in Templemore.