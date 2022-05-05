Munster Rugby weekend domestic rugby fixtures confirmed

Thursday 5th May
Schools Giles Shield Semi-Final: Abbey CBS v St. Patricks College (Castleisland), Collegelands, 12.30pm;
Friday 6th May
North Under 15 Cup Final: Nenagh Ormond v Shannon Blacks, Liam Fitzgerald Park, 7pm;
Saturday 7th May
Junior Inter Provincials: Leinster v Munster, New Ross;
Ulster v Connacht, Lurgan;
Munster Junior 2 League Final: Presentation v Cork Constitution, Temple Hill, 1pm;
