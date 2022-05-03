Search

03 May 2022

Venue confirmed for Pike Rovers' FAI Junior Cup final meeting with Villa

03 May 2022 12:21 PM

The FAI have this morning confirmed that the 2021/22 FAI Centenary Junior Cup Final will take place at Turners Cross, Cork. 

Villa FC are set to face Limerick's Pike Rovers FC in this year's final of the FAI Centenary Junior Cup. Villa FC secured their place in the final with a 4-1 win over Salthill Devon whilst Pike Rovers FC secured a an away 2-1 victory at Oliver Bond Celtic this weekend.

The final will take place on Sunday, May 22 with kick-off at 2pm as ticket details will be announced in due course. 

Event: FAI Centenary Junior Cup Final 2021/2022
Fixture: Villa FC vs Pike Rovers FC
Date: Sunday 22nd May
KO: 2pm
Venue: Turners Cross, Cork

