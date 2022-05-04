Limerick's St Francis Boxing make winning return post Covid

Local boxing club St Francis have enjoyed a very successful return to competitive action post covid. The Watergate based club picked up the best club in both the Limerick and Munster championships and brought another three national titles back to the city.

The 11 to 16 year old Limerick championships was held in February and after three top days of boxing St Francis were announced the best club of the championship, the Munster championships quickly followed over 4 weekends in Cork and the Saints amassed an impressive 12 munster titles the most won by any club in the province and along with it the title of best club in Munster.

These 12 champions travelled to Dublin to take part in the Irish championships and of the 12 impressively 8 managed to make the National finals with three boxers Simon Casey, Dinny O Neill and Laith Almansori capturing national crowns,

Casey had to box 7 times across three championships to win his first All-Ireland crown and improved with each bout until he met the fancied Belfast Boxer Oisin Dunlop in the final. Casey put in a punch perfect performance and won all three rounds on each judges card and secured the first post pandemic Irish title for Limerick.

Dinny O'Neill also boxed in each of the three championships and was always a step ahead of his opponents as was the case on National finals night where he was announced an unanimous points winner versus the rugged Lee Clarke from Co Louth to equal his older brother David who also won a national title in this class.



Laith Almansori was the outsider of the group but stuck to his task well and continued to surprise and impress with his performances winning two fights in the munster championships and two more in the national championships to wrestle the crown away from Kevin Mc Illwaine from Belfast on a bumper night of finals action in the National stadium.

St Francis club president Derek Duhig was delighted with recent results and performances and puts a lot of it down to the work done during lockdown.

“We adapted training sessions during each different set of covid restrictions these included recorded sessions we sent out, online sessions, individual training sessions and outdoor sessions in groups of 15 as each block of restrictions allowed and it has paid dividends it was important for us to keep the sense of togetherness in the club and I think the boxers responded very well to it in very tough times,

We have 12 new Munster champions and 3 new Irish champions but there were others that didn’t win titles that also performed out of their skins and the future is looking bright not just for St Francis but all the clubs in Limerick,Each of who had boxers that impressed this season and I cant wait to see what the next 3-5 years brings with this fantastic new crop of Limerick boxers”