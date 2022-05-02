In Pictures: Fans flock to witness Young Munster do the double

YOUNG Munster were crowned Munster Junior Cup champions after scoring a deserved 35-24 victory over a resilient Thomond side in their exciting all-Limerick final meeting at Takumi Park, Rosbrien, on Sunday afternoon. For more on the game, click here
