30 Apr 2022

Limerick overcome Clare in penalty shoot-out drama in Munster SFC

Limerick

Brian Donovan of Limerick in action against Eoghan Collins of Clare during the Munster SFC quarter-final at Cusack Park, Ennis on Saturday evening

Leader Reporter

30 Apr 2022 9:42 PM

sport@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK senior footballers advanced to the semi-finals of the Munster senior football championship after overcoming Clare in a dramatic penalty shoot-out after their quarter-final clash finished deadlocked after extra-time at Cusack Park, Ennis on Saturday night.

The Shannonsiders defeated their hosts 4-1 on penalties after the great rivals had finished tied, 2-16 to 1-19, after extra time in their first round clash.

Limerick converted all four of their penalties in the shoot-out through Iain Corbett, Robbie Bourke, Brian Donovan and James Naughton.

Billy Lee's charges will now face Tipperary, winners over Waterford in their first round clash on Saturday night, in the provincial semi-final. That game will go ahead on Saturday May 14t at 7pm in FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles.

Limerick had led Clare 1-9 to 1-6 at half-time in Ennis, after the visitors had enjoyed a five point advantage, 1-7 to 0-5,  at one stage in the opening half. Brian Fanning was Limerick's first half goalscorer in the 28th minute.

Thanks to an improved second half showing, Clare drew level in the 64th minute with a point from Brendan Rouine tying the scores at 1-13 each.

That looked like being the final score of normal time until the sides added a point each late on in stoppage time.

Firstly, Jamie Malone pointed Clare in front in the 74th minute, before ice cool Robbie Bourke tied the scores with his dramatic late pointed free to send the contest to extra time, 1-14 to 1-14.

Clare opened the first period of extra time brightly, adding on two points through Eoin Cleary to build a 1-16 to 1-14 advantage.

Clare led 1-17 to 1-15 when Limerick struck for their second goal of the game at the end of the first half of extra time. Cillian Fahy combined with Brian Donovan who transferred to Robbie Bourke and he finished clinically to the net to see the Shannonsiders in a one point, 2-15 to 1-17, lead.

Peter Nash then kicked Limerick into a two-point lead with three minutes remaining in the second period of extra-time. 

Back came Clare and Brendan Rouine pointed a free to leave a single point between the sides again, 2-16 to 1-18, in Limerick's favour.

Eoin Cleary then brought Clare level in the final minute of extra time with a pointed free to send the game to the penalty shoot-out, with Limerick emerging victorious after the spot kick drama.

