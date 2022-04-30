Limerick District League mid-week round-up

Midweek Round-Up

Under 17 Division One League

Aisling Annacotty 2 Fairview Rgs 3

Fairview Rgs captured the Under 17 Div One League when they beat Aisling Annacotty A by the odd goal in five to secure the title.

Josh McCarthy and Calum Murphy netted for ‘View and the sides were locked at 2-2 when the visitors were awarded a penalty kick which was converted expertly by Matt T'Pau.

Fairview’s path to success was as follows;

A Ballynanty W 9-0 (J Hannon 4, Rob Rooney 2, C Murphy, P Murphy, Mark Ward)

H Caherdavin W 4-1 ( Calum Murphy 2, Aijay Vijandaran, Adam Keating)

H Mungret W 3-0 (Raphael Junior, Fintan Kelly, Matt T'Pau)

H Aisling W 4-1 (Matt T'Pau 2, Jamie Hannon, Rafael Junior)

A Regional Utd W 5-3 (R Junior 3, Calum Murphy, A Vijandaran)

H Ballynanty Rvs W 1-0 (Forfeit)

H Shelbourne W 4-1 (A Vijandaran 2, Emmet Hehir, Jamie Hannon)

A Caherdavin L 0-1

A Mungret Reg W 4-0 (Darragh McNamara, Pauric Murphy, J Hannon, Matt T'Pau)

H Regional Utd W 1-0 (Forfeit)

A Aisling A W 3-2 (Josh McCarthy, Matt T'Pau, Calum Murphy)

Round-Up

THE Premier A League took another twist on Tuesday evening when Fairview Rgs B were held to a draw in Moyross.

The home side took the lead when Colm O’Mahoney scored from close range. Marcus Hogan levelled before the break but that’s how the tie ended.

Carew Park took advantage with a 6-0 win at Cappamore thanks to goals from Jamie O'Sullivan (2), Evan Lynch, Danny McCarthy, Adam Dore and David Power.

Charleville kept apace with the leaders also hitting six without reply. Goal scorers were Gary Ward (2), Darren Casey (2), Cian McNamara and Jorge Gustavo.

In the Premier League Nenagh and Aisling Annacotty played out an entertaining 1-1 draw in Nenagh. Liam Quinn put Aisling in front but a Kieran O’Brien goal ensured the points were split.

In Division 1A Granville Rgs took over top spot with a 2-0 win over Star Rvs. Clifton Carey and Joe Keane scored the all-important goals.

Knockainey beat Patrickswell thanks to a Dara Cunningham goal while Castle Rvs also fell to a single goal from Summerville’s James Cleary.

In the Division 2A League Janesboro B boosted their promotion hopes with a 2-1 win over Murroe B. Dylan Robinson and Aaron Quinlivan scored for the winners. Andrew Kerley replied for Murroe.

Boro’s biggest hurdle to promotion, Wembley Rvs suffered a 4-3 reversal at Corbally Utd B. Wembley scorers were Diarmuid O’Callaghan, Bryan Sheehan and Luke Connell.

Division 2B League leaders Aisling Annacotty D kept their title charge on track with a 4-0 win at Nenagh B. Top scorer, Jason Lipper scored twice with Ed Doyle and Gavin Byrnes also scoring for the winners.

Waiting for an Aisling slip up are Newport C and they kept up the pressure with a 6-0 win over Coonagh Utd B. Jay Ryan netted another four with John Clancy and David O’Brien making up the tally.

Lisnagry A have no given up the ghost and they kept pace with a win over Dromore Celtic. Liam King scored a hat trick, Lee Park and Chris Jastrzebski also netted.

Youth Div One League leaders Aisling Annacotty A made it eleven wins from eleven starts with a 4-2 win over a plucky Shelbourne XI. Danny O’Donovan bagged two with Mike Curran and Brian McEvoy. Simon Fitzgerald and Jack Ryan scores for Shels.

Pike Rvs beat Regional Utd 3-2 thanks to scores from Jamie Hannon (2) and Adam Kingston.

In the Youth Div Two League Newport leapfrogged Holycross into first place after they beat their rivals 20 in the top of the table clash. Scoring sensation Conor Brett scored twice for Newport.