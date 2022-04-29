Search

29 Apr 2022

Limerick team to face Clare in Munster SFC is named

Paul Maher starts at wing back for Limerick in their Munster SFC clash with Clare in Ennis on Saturday evening

THE Limerick senior football team to face Clare in their Munster senior football quarter-final at Cusack Park, Ennis, on Saturday evening, 6pm has been named.

Limerick secured promotion to Division 2 of the Allianz Football League for 2023 earlier this spring, before losing out to Louth in the Division 3 Allianz League final at Croke Park.

If Limerick overcome Clare at Ennis on Saturday night, they will take on the winners of the quarte-final meeting of Tipperary and Waterford in the provincial semi-final.

LIMERICK V CLARE

1. Donal Ó Sullivan Capt Monaleen
2. Sean O’Dea Kilteely/Dromkeen
3. Brian Fanning Pallasgreen
4. Michael Donovan Galbally
5. Cian Sheehan Newcastlewest
6. Iain Corbett Newcastlewest
7. Paul Maher Adare
8. Darragh Treacy St Kierans
9. Cillian Fahy Dromcollogher/Broadford
10. Adrian Enright Fr.Caseys
11. Brian Donovan Monaleen
12. James Naughton St Senans
13. Peter Nash Kildimo/Pallaskenry
14. Josh Ryan Oola
15. Hugh Bourke Adare
16. Aaron O’Sullivan Pallasgreen
17. Jim Liston Gerald Griffins
18. Luke Murphy Monaleen
19. Colm McSweeney Gerald Griffins
20. Gordon Brown Na Piarsaigh
21. Tony McCarthy Kildimo/Pallaskenry
22. Tommy Griffin Gerald Griffins
23. Pádraig De Brún Fossa
24. Killian Ryan Mungret/St Pauls
25. Diarmuid Kelly Newcastlewest
26. Robbie Bourke Adare

