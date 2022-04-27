Search

27 Apr 2022

Venue details confirmed for Heineken Champions Cup semi-finals

The Heineken Champions Cup semi-finals will be played on the weekend of May 14-15

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

27 Apr 2022 12:34 PM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THE venues have been confirmed for the upcoming Heineken Champions Cup semi-finals.

It has been agreed that for this season only, the semi-finals will be played at the chosen venues of the highest-ranked clubs.

Previously, the higher ranking team had home country advantage in Champions Cup semi-finals.

Munster Rugby is set to take on Toulouse in the quarter-finals of the Heineken Champions Cup on Saturday week, May 7.

If Munster win their quarter-final against Toulouse, they will play either Leicester Tigers at Mattioli Woods Welford Road or Leinster Rugby at the Aviva Stadium.

More than 24,000 tickets have already been purchased for Munster’s clash against Toulouse at the Aviva Stadium.

€10 return buses have been provided throughout the province. Five Limerick buses have sold-out and a sixth will be available for bookings shortly with limited places available on the fifth Cork bus.

Places are remaining on the second bus from Ennis and the first buses from Thurles, Tralee and Waterford.

Heineken Champions Cup semi-finals – May 14-15
(Pool stage rankings in brackets)

Semi-final 2: If Leicester Tigers (B1) v Munster Rugby (B3) – Mattioli Woods Welford Road
Semi-final 2: If Leicester Tigers (B1) v Stade Toulousain (B7) – Mattioli Woods Welford Road
Semi-final 2: If Munster Rugby (B3) v Leinster Rugby (A4) – Aviva Stadium, Dublin
Semi-final 2: If Leinster Rugby (A4) v Stade Toulousain (B7) – Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Semi-final 1: If Racing 92 (A1) v Stade Rochelais (A3) – Stade Bollaert-Delelis, Lens
Semi-final 1: If Racing 92 (A1) v Montpellier Hérault Rugby (A7) – Stade Bollaert-Delelis, Lens
Semi-final 1: If Stade Rochelais (A3) v Sale Sharks (A5) - Stade Marcel-Deflandre
Semi-final 1: If Sale Sharks (A5) v Montpellier Hérault Rugby (A7) – AJ Bell Stadium

2022 Heineken Champions Cup final: Saturday, 28 May; Stade Vélodrome, Marseille (17.45)

