Live Sport on TV this weekend

Your one-stop-shop guide for TV sport this weekend
THURSDAY, APRIL 28
SNOOKER
World Championships
Eurosport 1, BBC2, 12.45pm
HORSE RACING
From Punchestown
RTE2, 4pm
DARTS
Premier League, Dublin
Sky Sports, 7pm
SOCCER
Man Utd v Chelsea
Sky Sports, 7pm
GAA
U20: Kildare v Dublin
TG4, 7.30pm
FRIDAY, APRIL 29
SNOOKER
World Championships
Eurosport 1, BBC2, 12.45pm
HORSE RACING
From Punchestown
RTE2, 4pm
DARTS
Premier League, Dublin
Sky Sports, 7pm
SOCCER
Man Utd v Chelsea
Sky Sports, 7pm
GAA
U20: Kildare v Dublin
TG4, 7.30pm
SATURDAY, APRIL 30
SNOOKER
WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
Eurosport 1, BBC 2, 10AM
SOCCER
Newcastle v Liverpool
BT Sport 1, 12.30pm
HORSE RACING
English 2000 Guineas
VIRGIN MEDIA ONE, 1PM
RUGBY
Sharks v Connacht
TG4, 3.05PM
GAA
Dublin v Wexford
Sky Sports, 6.30pm
SUNDAY, MAY 1
SOCCER
Celtic v Rangers
SKY SPORTS, 12 noon
SNOOKER
World Championship
Eurosport 1, BBC2, 12.45PM
HURLING
Galway v Kilkenny
RTE2, 2pm
SOCCER
Everton v Chelsea
Sky Sports, 2pm
SOCCER
West Ham v Arsenal
Sky Sports, 4.30pm
Andrew Walls, Plant General Manager, Edwards Lifesciences Limerick and artist JJ Hegarty PIC: Alan Place
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.