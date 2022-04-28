Search

28 Apr 2022

Live Sport on TV this Weekend

Live Sport on TV this weekend

Your one-stop-shop guide for TV sport this weekend

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

28 Apr 2022 12:30 PM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THURSDAY, APRIL 28

SNOOKER
World Championships
Eurosport 1, BBC2, 12.45pm

HORSE RACING
From Punchestown
RTE2, 4pm

DARTS
Premier League, Dublin
Sky Sports, 7pm

SOCCER
Man Utd v Chelsea
Sky Sports, 7pm

GAA
U20: Kildare v Dublin
TG4, 7.30pm

FRIDAY, APRIL 29

SNOOKER
World Championships
Eurosport 1, BBC2, 12.45pm

HORSE RACING
From Punchestown
RTE2, 4pm

DARTS
Premier League, Dublin
Sky Sports, 7pm

SOCCER
Man Utd v Chelsea
Sky Sports, 7pm

GAA
U20: Kildare v Dublin
TG4, 7.30pm

SATURDAY, APRIL 30

SNOOKER
WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
Eurosport 1, BBC 2, 10AM

SOCCER
Newcastle v Liverpool
BT Sport 1, 12.30pm

HORSE RACING
English 2000 Guineas
VIRGIN MEDIA ONE, 1PM

RUGBY
Sharks v Connacht
TG4, 3.05PM

GAA
Dublin v Wexford
Sky Sports, 6.30pm

SUNDAY, MAY 1

SOCCER
Celtic v Rangers
SKY SPORTS, 12 noon

SNOOKER
World Championship
Eurosport 1, BBC2, 12.45PM

HURLING
Galway v Kilkenny
RTE2, 2pm

SOCCER
Everton v Chelsea
Sky Sports, 2pm

SOCCER
West Ham v Arsenal
Sky Sports, 4.30pm

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media