15 Apr 2022

St Munchin's Boxing Club rising stars target All-Ireland titles

Members of St Munchin's Boxing club who are seeking to win All-Ireland boxing championships titles at the National Stadium in Dublin later this month Picture: Adrian Butler

Nick Rabbitts

15 Apr 2022 8:00 PM

nick.rabbitts@iconicnews.ie

A NORTHSIDE boxing club is going to be represented on the national stage this month just two years after it reformed.
St Munchin's Boxing Club, just off Thomondgate's High Road, re-opened to members just before the Covid-19 lockdown following a five year campaign by its founder, PJ O'Halloran.

Now, the club has six lads between the ages of 11 and 16 competing in its colours at the All-Ireland under-age Boxing Championships which take place at Dublin's National Boxing Stadium later this month.

For PJ and his son Bobby, it's a proud moment so early in the new club's life.

Bobby said: “It's a big achievement for us as coaches and the kids themselves to go out and succeed in what they are doing. A lot of the lads when they came to us they couldn't hold their hands up, they started from scratch, so it's great to see them succeed in the game.”

PJ said the youngsters going up to Dublin deserve widespread support and praise.

“The kids we are bringing up are special, they are very good.

"They need the backing of Limerick city and county, that we can help one-another and look out for one another up there. It's a big big world for our boys, and they are so excited at boxing in the National Stadium.”

Due to the Covid-19 lockdown, it's only since September last the club has been operational for any great length of time.
But its facility just behind the Unitas club in Thomondgate is teeming, with teenagers coming from across Limerick - and further afield.

PJ said members come from Moyross, Kileely, Ballynanty, Thomondgate, the Island Field, St Mary's Park, Weston and Southill - and it's boxing which keeps them united.

He said: “It's a great success to have this up and going and the kids away from troubles and problems. It doesn't matter who comes to the club, what age you are, we can do something for you.

“We've had our troubles. But it means a lot that we can get kids from north, south, east and west communicating, training together and working out together. That's so important and wonderful.”

Bobby and PJ are also hoping to welcome Ukrainian children, newly arrived into Limerick, to the club.

They are always on the look out for sponsors, and new members - and hopefully a new premises in the not too distant future. If you are interested in helping out, please contact 085-2071097 for details.

