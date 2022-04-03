Treaty United host Athlone Town at Markets Field in First Division

Treaty United manager Tommy Barrett
TREATY United return to action in the SSE Airtricity League First Division tomorrow, Monday night, when hosting Athlone Town in a re-arranged fixture at the Markets Field, 7.45pm.
The game was due to have been played in February, but was postponed due to an unplayable pitch.
This will be Treaty's first outing in 10 days as Tommy Barrett's side had a bye in last Friday night's First Division fixture list.
Treaty will be looking to build upon their excellent 2-1 Munster derby win over Waterford FC at the Markets Field last time out. That success sees the Limerick-based side sit in sixth-place in the First Division table.
Monday night's opponents Athlone, who are managed by former Limerick FC boss Martin Russell, picked up their first point of the league on Friday night when playing out a 1-1 home draw with Bray Wanderers.
