Limerick name starting side for Division 3 football final with Louth

The Limerick Senior Football Team to play Louth in the Allianz Football League Division 3 Final on Saturday in Croke Pak at 4.45pm has been named.
Brian Fanning continues at full back with captain Donal O'Sullivan in goals. Killian Ryan starts at centre forward in place of the injured Brian Donovan. Once more leading scorer Josh Ryan leads the line at number 14.
Donal Ó Sullivan
Sean O’Dea
Brian Fanning
Michael Donovan
Cian Sheehan
Iain Corbett
Paul Maher
Darragh Treacy
Cillian Fahy
Adrian Enright
Killian Ryan
James Naughton
Peter Nash
Josh Ryan
Hugh Bourke
Subs: Aaron O'Sullivan, Luke Murphy, Jim Liston, Tony McCarthy, Colm McSweeney, Robert Childs, Tommy Griffin, Diarmaid Kelly, Pádraig De Brún, Robbie Bourke, Dara Noonan, Gearóid Ó Gríofa
