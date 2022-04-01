Search

02 Apr 2022

Limerick name starting side for Division 3 football final with Louth

Leader Reporter

01 Apr 2022 10:26 PM

sport@limerickleader.ie

The Limerick Senior Football Team to play Louth in the Allianz Football League Division 3 Final on Saturday in Croke Pak at 4.45pm has been named. 

Brian Fanning continues at full back with captain Donal O'Sullivan in goals. Killian Ryan starts at centre forward in place of the injured Brian Donovan. Once more leading scorer Josh Ryan leads the line at number 14. 

Donal Ó Sullivan  
Sean O’Dea  
Brian Fanning 
Michael Donovan 
Cian Sheehan 
Iain Corbett  
Paul Maher 
Darragh Treacy 
Cillian Fahy  
Adrian Enright  
Killian Ryan 
James Naughton 
Peter Nash 
Josh Ryan 
Hugh Bourke 

Subs: Aaron O'Sullivan, Luke Murphy, Jim Liston, Tony McCarthy, Colm McSweeney, Robert Childs, Tommy Griffin, Diarmaid Kelly, Pádraig De Brún, Robbie Bourke, Dara Noonan, Gearóid Ó Gríofa 

