Ireland stars return for Munster Rugby's URC tie with Benetton

The Munster side has been named for Friday night’s URC clash against Benetton at Musgrave Park (7.35pm).

There are eight changes to the team that faced Lions in Johannesburg last Saturday as Craig Casey and Gavin Coombes both return from international duty to start.

Matt Gallagher, Rory Scannell, Simon Zebo, Ben Healy, Diarmuid Barron and Stephen Archer also come into the side.

There is one positional switch as Damian de Allende moves to outside centre. It will be the first Munster game at Musgrave Park since the pandemic began two years ago with de Allende and Gallagher starting on their first appearances at the ground.

Gallagher is named at full-back with Shane Daly and Zebo on either flank. Scannell and de Allende form the centre partnership with Craig Casey and Ben Healy in the half-backs.

Josh Wycherley, Barron and Archer pack down in the front row. Jean Kleyn and Fineen Wycherley partner up in the second row for the seventh successive game.

Captain Jack O’Donoghue, John Hodnett and Gavin Coombes form the back row.

Academy hooker Scott Buckley is among the replacements along with Jeremy Loughman, who also returns from international camp. Jason Jenkins is in line to make his second Munster appearance after recovering from an abdomen injury.

Munster: Matt Gallagher; Shane Daly, Damian de Allende, Rory Scannell, Simon Zebo; Ben Healy, Craig Casey; Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Jack O’Donoghue (C), John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Scott Buckley, Jeremy Loughman, Keynan Knox, Jason Jenkins, Jack O’Sullivan, Neil Cronin, Jake Flannery, Chris Farrell.