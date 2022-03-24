Search

25 Mar 2022

Limerick and Offaly renew rivalries in Lidl Ladies Football League final

Limerick and Offaly renew rivalries in Lidl Ladies Football League final

Limerick captain Roisin Ambrose sets up an attack in the win over Offaly. PIC: Mark Sheahan

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

24 Mar 2022 8:00 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

IT will be a repeat of the 2015 decider when Limerick and Offaly meet in the Lidl Ladies Football league final.

The Division Four final takes place on Sunday April 3.

Back in 2015, the Leinster side were 3-7 to 1-8 winners. Limerick trio Loretta Hanley, Kristine Reidy and Sarah O’Sullivan remain in the Limerick line-up from that final seven years ago.

Next month, Limerick will play in a seventh ever league final and chase a second title – to add to the 2016 victory over Antrim.

The Graham Shine managed Limerick arrive into the final with a 100% record after wins over Fermanagh, Carlow, Offaly and London.

Last Sunday, Limerick staged a final quarter fightback to win their semi final; 4-10 to 3-9.

Fermanagh were ahead 2-7 to 2-5 at half time in Kinnegad with Mairead Kavanagh and Cathy Mee getting the Limerick goals.

The Ulster side then powered 3-7 to 2-6 clear at the second half water break. Limerick then rallied with another Kavanagh goal and five minutes from time Catriona Davis levelled at 3-9 each.

Up popped Rebecca Delee with a late goal to secure the final spot for a Limerick side captained by Roisin Ambrose.

The April 3 final will be a repeat of the round two clash in the group stages when Limerick were 3-4 to 1-6 winners in Staker Wallace on February 19.

However, Offaly have since welcomed back Mairead Daly. In 2015 she scored 3-1 when Offaly defeated Limerick in the league final. She was absent for much of this league as she helped St Rynaghs to an All-Ireland club camogie title.

