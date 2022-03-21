Search

21 Mar 2022

"I still want that major medal" Sarah Lavin reacts to seventh place finish at World indoors

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

21 Mar 2022 9:30 AM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

By Jerome O'Connell joconnell@limerickleader.ie @JeromeSport

“I'M IMMENSELY proud” the words of Limerick's Sarah Lavin following her seventh placed finish in the World Indoor Championship 60m hurdles on Saturday night.

Speaking to RTE following her 8.07seconds final time, the Lisnagry native was overwhelmed following her performance which had seen her post a 7.97PB in the semi final.

“I was backing myself today as I train for these moments. I worked my butt off”

Despite the win Lavin was quick to state that her goals remain higher for herself.

“I still want that major medal” she admitted.

“Its a long journey and I seem to take every single step on the ladder to get to where I want to go. Hopefully someday it will come. That was my first global final, so I am very proud of that”

There are more major events to come for Lavin. There are the European's and the World Championships (outdoors) to come and she is delighted to have started the year on this form.

“This year is full of majors and there are more next year too before you can even think about the Olympics run in to Paris (2024)

“I'm blessed. For and athlete in my age bracket, in this event, it is the stuff of dreams, so hopefully I can keep progressing, keep moving forward, keep doing the right thing keep getting closer”

