Search

20 Mar 2022

Munster Rugby name side to take on Lions as URC confirm Leinster tie at Aviva Stadium

Munster Rugby name side to take on Lions in URC clash

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

18 Mar 2022 1:23 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

The Munster Rugby side to face Emirates Lions in Johannesburg on Saturday in the URC has been named (noon Irish time/2pm local).

Waterford's Jack O’Donoghue captains the side with five changes to the team that faced Vodacom Bulls last time out. South African centre Damian de Allende and the Cork quartet of Shane Daly, Jack Crowley, John Ryan and John Hodnett come into the starting XV.

Five Academy players are included as Alex Kendellen keeps his place at no.8 with Scott Buckley, Mark Donnelly, Eoin O’Connor and Paddy Patterson among the replacements.

Mike Haley starts at full-back with Calvin Nash and Daly on either flank.

De Allende and Chris Farrell form the centre partnership with Neil Cronin and Crowley in the half-backs.

Ryan joins Josh Wycherley and Niall Scannell in the front row with the second row pairing of Jean Kleyn and Fineen Wycherley unchanged.

O’Donoghue, Hodnett and Kendellen complete the side.

Buckley, Keynan Knox and Liam Coombes come into the squad among the replacements.

Meanwhile the United Rugby Championship has confirmed the scheduling for the final round of the season where Play-Off places will be on the line and the first Shield winners will be crowned.


On Saturday May 21 Munster will make the trip to Dublin’s Aviva Stadium to face Leinster in a fixture that will decide vital Play-Off seedings and could crown the first Irish Shield winner.


Leinster v Munster

Aviva Stadium, Dublin - KO 19.15 IRE & UK / 20.15 ITA & SA

Live On: TG4, SuperSport, Premier Sports & URC TV

Munster: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Shane Daly; Jack Crowley, Neil Cronin; Josh Wycherley, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Jack O’Donoghue (C), John Hodnett, Alex Kendellen.

Replacements: Scott Buckley, Mark Donnelly, Keynan Knox, Eoin O’Connor, Chris Cloete, Paddy Patterson, Ben Healy, Liam Coombes.

Munster Rugby Upcoming Home Fixtures
Friday, March 25

URC: Munster v Benetton Rugby, Musgrave Park, 7.35pm; Buy tickets here

Saturday, April 2

URC: Munster v Leinster, Thomond Park, 7pm; Buy tickets here

Saturday, April 16

Champions Cup Round of 16: Munster v Exeter Chiefs, Thomond Park, 3pm; Buy tickets here

Friday, April 29

URC: Munster v Cardiff Rugby, Musgrave Park, 7.35pm; Buy tickets here

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media