Munster Rugby name side to take on Lions as URC confirm Leinster tie at Aviva Stadium

The Munster Rugby side to face Emirates Lions in Johannesburg on Saturday in the URC has been named (noon Irish time/2pm local).

Waterford's Jack O’Donoghue captains the side with five changes to the team that faced Vodacom Bulls last time out. South African centre Damian de Allende and the Cork quartet of Shane Daly, Jack Crowley, John Ryan and John Hodnett come into the starting XV.

Five Academy players are included as Alex Kendellen keeps his place at no.8 with Scott Buckley, Mark Donnelly, Eoin O’Connor and Paddy Patterson among the replacements.

Mike Haley starts at full-back with Calvin Nash and Daly on either flank.

De Allende and Chris Farrell form the centre partnership with Neil Cronin and Crowley in the half-backs.

Ryan joins Josh Wycherley and Niall Scannell in the front row with the second row pairing of Jean Kleyn and Fineen Wycherley unchanged.

O’Donoghue, Hodnett and Kendellen complete the side.

Buckley, Keynan Knox and Liam Coombes come into the squad among the replacements.

Meanwhile the United Rugby Championship has confirmed the scheduling for the final round of the season where Play-Off places will be on the line and the first Shield winners will be crowned.



On Saturday May 21 Munster will make the trip to Dublin’s Aviva Stadium to face Leinster in a fixture that will decide vital Play-Off seedings and could crown the first Irish Shield winner.



Leinster v Munster

Aviva Stadium, Dublin - KO 19.15 IRE & UK / 20.15 ITA & SA

Live On: TG4, SuperSport, Premier Sports & URC TV

Munster: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Shane Daly; Jack Crowley, Neil Cronin; Josh Wycherley, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Jack O’Donoghue (C), John Hodnett, Alex Kendellen.

Replacements: Scott Buckley, Mark Donnelly, Keynan Knox, Eoin O’Connor, Chris Cloete, Paddy Patterson, Ben Healy, Liam Coombes.

