In Pictures: Limerick's Ardscoil Rís celebrate All-Ireland hurling glory

ARDSCOIL RIS were crowned All-Ireland hurling champions in Croke Park this St Patricks Day.
The Limerick city side won the All-Ireland Post Primary Schools Senior A Hurling Championship title - Croke Cup - for the first time in their history.
This titanic battle finished Ardscoil Ris 1-17 St Kierans 0-17 in front of an attendance of 4080 in GAA Headquarters and the live television of TG4.
Ardscoil Ris have won five Harty Cup titles since their 2010 breakthrough but lost this All-Ireland final on three occasions - 2010, '11 and '16.
