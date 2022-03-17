Shannon and Munster Rugby outhalf set for Ulster transfer

Shannon RFC's 22-year-old, Jake Flannery, will sign on with Ulster from next season. The Tipperary-born ten, having produced a stand-out performance for the 2019 Grand Slam-winning Ireland U20s, is no stranger to those following young talent in Irish rugby.

Having started his rugby career in the club game at Kilfeacle & District RFC, Flannery went on to play schools rugby at Rockwell College and made his Munster A debut in the Celtic Cup and All Ireland League debut with Shannon RFC in the 2018/19 season. Flannery will join fellow Shannon RFC club man Frank Bradshaw Ryan at Ravenhill next season, as well as joining up with former Limerick All-Ireland winning coach Mikey Kiely.

A place in the Munster Academy followed in the summer of 2019, with his Guinness PRO14 debut off the bench for Munster away to Zebre coming in February 2020.

The 6ft fly-half, who has gone on to earn a further 4 caps for Munster, will join Ulster on a 1-year deal.

Head Coach, Dan McFarland, said:

“We are looking forward to welcoming Jake to Ulster. He is coming with good intent to work hard on developing all areas of his game with our coaching team and his fellow players.”

On signing with Ulster, Jake Flannery said:

“I’m excited to be joining Ulster Rugby. They’ve got a really exciting back line and play a style which I feel I can excel in. I leave Munster grateful for all the people who have helped me develop and grow."

“I have high ambitions and I think Ulster Rugby will help me to strive for these.”