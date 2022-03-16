Markets Field passes pitch inspection ahead of Treaty United derby tie

The Markets Field has passed a pitch inspection ahead of Treaty United's meeting with Cork City on Friday March 18 at 3pm.
In a statement on social media, the home club confirmed the good news this Wednesday afternoon
"Following a pitch inspection, Friday's fixture against Cork City FC at the Markets Field is scheduled to go ahead as planned. Match officials will do a final check upon arrival on Friday" Tickets are available now here
The club also confirmed that they will be "trialing a limited sale of tickets on match night. These are strictly for and anyone wishing to use this facility is asked to arrive early" adding that "Cork City supporters must purchase a ticket for the away end only. There will strictly be no matchday sales for away supporters and all tickets must be purchased in advance."
