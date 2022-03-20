Limerick Leader's weekly athletics round up

Irish Life Health National Junior and U23 Indoor Championships Athlone

Emerald’s Leagh Moloney was just outside the medal positions coming 4th in the Junior Women’s Triple Jump on 5.26m.

Dooneen’s Victoria Amiadamen continues to impress, qualifying for the 400m final through 2nd place in her heat (59.14) her 400m in before improving her time in the final where she came 6th in 58.89 secs.

In the men’s section Aaron O’Connor (Limerick AC) was 6th in the Triple Jump (12.22m).

At U23, Emerald’s Ciara Sheehy took Gold in the Triple Jump clearing 13:04. She also took Bronze in the ‘Weight for Distance’ clearing 6.01m.

Clubmate Lauren O’Leary took Bronze in the 60m Sprint in 7.90 secs.

Milford Hospice 10k

There was a very large turnout of runners and walkers for the first staging of the Milford Hospice 10K since 2020.

Ian O’Halloran from nearby Derg AC took the honours in 33:01. There was a tight battle for second with Kevin Donagher of Ratfarnham AC eventually prevailing in 33:14. Bilboa AC’s Declan Moore did claim another podium position, crossing the line narrowly behind in 33:16. Clubmate John Kinsella was 4th in 33:50.

Maeve Flannery made it a Derg AC double as she took the lead early on for a comfortable victory in 42:50. Karen Raine was second in 45:24 with Pamela Kirby completing the honours in 45:29.

Conditions were wet and windy for the most part with the occasional sunshine interlude. Some names Other club members taking part included Niall Harris (38:56), Con Mulcahy, Noreen Kennedy, Helen and Eilís Hennessy.

Well done to all committee members and all volunteers who helped to make the event a great success.

Elsewhere

Well done to all who ran the IMRA Knockmealdown Half Marathon.

International

Congratulations to Sarah Lavin who was selected to represent Ireland at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade.

Parkrun

Conor Sheridan (21:01) and Ewa Rugala (26::55) were first finishers at Newcastle West. Shane O’Sullivan (17:31) and Maura O’Dea (22:52) were fastest at UL while Keith Daly (17:22) and Yvonne Deegan (22:05) were best at Mungret

Fixtures

Limerick County 4 Mile Road Championships will take place in Dromcollougher on March 27, 12pm Women and 1pm men.

The inaugural Michal Rejmer memorial 10-mile road race will be hosted by Dooneen A.C. on Sunday May 15 starting at Limerick racecourse, Patrickswell, Co.Limerick.

This is the first time in many years that a 10-mile road race is being held in Limerick.

The race route starts at the stunning Limerick racecourse and will take participants towards Raheen and through the scenic Patrickswell/Crecora countryside over a fast 10 mile loop before finishing again at Limerick racecourse.

The course has been accurately measured using a Jones counter. This race has an Athletics Ireland permit and is chip timed.

All finishers will receive a bespoke medal. There will be refreshments and sports massage/physio post-race.

There is a substantial prize fund of over €2,000 with prizes for the top 5 male and female athletes, for more see michalrejmer10mile.com