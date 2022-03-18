Search

20 Mar 2022

Treaty United welcome Munster rivals to Markets Field

Treaty United welcome Munster rivals to Markets Field

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

18 Mar 2022 11:30 AM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

FOLLOWING cancellations against Athlone Town on February 25 and again against Longford on March 11, Treaty United fans will be hoping it is third time lucky for them to see their side play a home game this season.

Treaty, yet to play at home in front of their fans this year, are down to host Cork City on Friday March 18 at the Markets Field. (3pm)

Fans and players alike will be hoping that the dry week, weather wise, will allow the playing surface at the famous Garryowen venue final see some action.

Former University of Limerick Chancellor passes away

The Limerick Enterprise Development Partnership (LEDP), who manage the Markets Field stadium, issued a statement in the wake of the postponement on Friday night adding “Our goal remains to have the pitch in the best possible condition for Treaty Utd and it’s supporters and we will continue endeavours to this end” - So fingers crossed.

Cork City currently top the table with 10 points from their opening five games.

Treaty United, having only played three games, sit on four points.

The men in red and white go into this Friday's home game on the back of an away defeat to Galway on Monday night last.

The hosts opened the scoring after just five minutes with Wilson Waweru scoring a scrappy goal from a move which had begun from a Galway throw in.

 Stephen Walsh doubled the home side's lead just before half time as Treaty United looked to stem the tide of maroon attacks. 

Treaty began the game with two changes from the side named to face Longford, with Joe Gorman and Matt Keane replacing Conor Melody and Joel Coustrain in the starting eleven.

Tommy Barrett sprang one of those players Joel Coustrain, along with Dean George and Kieran Hanlon from the bench before the 70th minute mark and his tactical switches got his side back in the game as former Galway attacker Enda Curran netted after 68 minutes.

 A few moments later it was almost level as Enda Curran's overhead kick threatened the Galway goal, but his effort was in vain.

There were late chances for both sides, but neither could score the goals their attacking endeavour deserved.

For more see online.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media