Limerick Olympian to be honoured with plaque

A PLAQUE will be erected a stone’s throw from the birthplace of an Olympic gold medal winning Limerick athlete this weekend.

And it would definitely be a stone’s throw for Pallasgreen’s Paddy Ryan who took first place in the hammer throw at the 1920 Antwerp Games. His throw was a whopping 15 feet longer than the next competitor - the largest margin of victory in any Olympics. It should have been his third or fourth gold medal.

Mr Ryan, who was born in 1883, moved to Boston in 1910. His citizenship had not been confirmed in time for the 1912 games. The 1916 Olympics were cancelled due to World War 1. Mr Ryan joined the US Armed Forces and served in France.

But at 37 years of age, Mr Ryan won gold in Belgium in 1920 and silver in the 56-pound weight throw. He also held a world record for 25 years and an American one for forty years. In 2014, Mr Ryan was inducted into the famous United States of America Track and Field (USATF) Hall of Fame. He joined the likes of Michael Johnson, Carl Lewis and Jesse Owens.

In 1924, Mr Ryan moved home to east Limerick, farmed his land and raised a family. It was far removed from the scenes of his triumphs and the thunderous acclamation of tens of thousands. He died on February 13, 1964 and is buried in Old Pallas cemetery.

In July 2004 a committee was set up to commission a full size statue of Mr Ryan, unveiled by Ronnie Delaney before a large crowd in Pallasgreen. Renowned sculptor Seamus Connolly was commissioned.

Eighteen years later a plaque, created by an equally respected craftsman - Cappamore’s Eric O’Neill - to celebrate the 100 year anniversary of Mr Ryan’s Olympic gold medal will be unveiled.

Ger O’Connell, of the organising committee, said the ceremony will take place this Saturday, March 19 at 5.30pm in Old Pallas.

“The 100 year anniversary of his gold medal victory was to take place in 2020 but due to the pandemic, plans had to be postponed. Thankfully with restrictions lifted we are now in a position to unveil a plaque to commemorate this great achievement,” said Ger.

The plaque will be unveiled by his grandson - former Tipperary and Dublin hurler Ryan O’Dwyer and great grandson - current Limerick hurler Brian O’Grady.

“Paddy Ryan won 11 Irish, 10 American Senior Outdoor, and 1 Olympic Championship. It’s fitting that the location which marks the centenary of his magnificent achievements is within walking distance of his birthplace, home and his resting place in Old Pallas cemetery,” said Ger.

All are welcome to attend with refreshments afterwards in the community centre.