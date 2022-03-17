Sport on TV Highlights for the weekend ahead

Limerick's Ardscoil Rís will do battle with St Kieran's college in the Dr Croke Cup final on TG4 this Thursday afternoon
Thursday
GOLF
VALSPAR CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS 11.30AM
HORSE RACING
CHELTENHAM FESTIVAL
ITV/VIRGIN 1.30PM
HURLING
ARDSCOIL RIS V ST KIERANS
TG4 3.40PM
SOCCER
EVERTON V NEWCASTLE
AMAZON SPORT 7.45PM
SOCCER
WEST HAM V SEVILLA
BT SPORT 8PM
Friday
GOLF
VALSPAR CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS 11.30AM
HORSE RACING
CHELTENHAM FESTIVAL
ITV/VIRGIN 1.30PM
RUGBY UNION
GLASGOW V EDINBURGH
PREMIER SPORT 6.30PM
RUGBY UNION
NEWCASTLE V LEICESTER
BT SPORT 7.45PM
SOCCER
WOLVES V LEEDS
SKY SPORTS 8PM
Saturday
GOLF
VALSPAR CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS 11.30AM
RUGBY UNION
WALES V ITALY
BBC/RTE/VIRGIN 2.15PM
RUGBY UNION
IRELAND V SCOTLAND
RTE/VIRGIN/ITV 4.45PM
GAELIC FOOTBALL
MAYO V TYRONE
RTE 5.45PM
RUGBY UNION
FRANCE V ENGLAND
RTE/VIRGIN/ITV 8PM
Sunday
GOLF
VALSPAR CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS 11.30AM
HURLING
KILKENNY V WATERFORD
TG4 1.45PM
GAELIC FOOTBALL
DUBLIN V DONEGAL
RTE 3.45PM
RUGBY UNION U-20
IRELAND V ITALY
RTE NEWS 5PM
SOCCER
NOTTS FOREST V LIVERPOOL
ITV1 6PM
