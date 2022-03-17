Search

Sport on TV Highlights for the weekend ahead

Ardscoil Ris face Athenry as Limerick side seek to bounce back from Harty Cup final loss

Limerick's Ardscoil Rís will do battle with St Kieran's college in the Dr Croke Cup final on TG4 this Thursday afternoon

Thursday 

GOLF
VALSPAR CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS 11.30AM

HORSE RACING
CHELTENHAM FESTIVAL
ITV/VIRGIN 1.30PM

HURLING
ARDSCOIL RIS V ST KIERANS
TG4 3.40PM

SOCCER
EVERTON V NEWCASTLE
AMAZON SPORT 7.45PM

SOCCER
WEST HAM V SEVILLA
BT SPORT 8PM

Friday

GOLF
VALSPAR CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS 11.30AM

HORSE RACING
CHELTENHAM FESTIVAL
ITV/VIRGIN 1.30PM

RUGBY UNION
GLASGOW V EDINBURGH
PREMIER SPORT 6.30PM

RUGBY UNION
NEWCASTLE V LEICESTER
BT SPORT 7.45PM

SOCCER
WOLVES V LEEDS
SKY SPORTS 8PM

Saturday

GOLF
VALSPAR CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS 11.30AM

RUGBY UNION
WALES V ITALY
BBC/RTE/VIRGIN 2.15PM

RUGBY UNION
IRELAND V SCOTLAND
RTE/VIRGIN/ITV 4.45PM

GAELIC FOOTBALL
MAYO V TYRONE
RTE 5.45PM

RUGBY UNION
FRANCE V ENGLAND
RTE/VIRGIN/ITV 8PM

Sunday

GOLF
VALSPAR CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS 11.30AM

HURLING
KILKENNY V WATERFORD
TG4 1.45PM

GAELIC FOOTBALL
DUBLIN V DONEGAL
RTE 3.45PM

RUGBY UNION U-20
IRELAND V ITALY
RTE NEWS 5PM

SOCCER
NOTTS FOREST V LIVERPOOL
ITV1 6PM

For more see #LLSport

