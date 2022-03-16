Cheltenham Previews: Ones to watch at Cheltenham - with Limerick links

In case you’ve been living under a rock for the last 24 hours, you’ll be aware that the Cheltenham Festival is in full-swing.

But for all that the defining National Hunt meeting of the season is a global attraction, Limerick has its claws firmly dug into the blockbuster four-day bonanza in Gloucestershire.

This county has a rich history at Prestbury Park and this year’s Festival is no different. Below are the key names to look out for as Limerick sends its very best to the Cotswolds.

JP McManus

Capodanno – Likely going to the Brown Advisory to avoid the clash of Bob Olinger and Galopin Des Champs, he has a chance of landing in the money behind the market principles if he stands up after falling at Leopardstown last month.

The Shunter – Emmet Mullins mentioned he liked his mark for the Coral Cup, stating he was a better hurdler than a chaser on Nick Luck – a fair comment given he won the Plate last year.

Camprond – Also likely to remain in the Coral Cup; that run behind West Cork was very impressive at this track, although not been seen since November.

A Wave of the Sea – A fair price for the Grand Annual now and seemed to do himself out of a handicap mark by winning last time out – however, he’s getting a lot of pushes on the preview circuit, suggesting he has a bit up his sleeve.

Andy Dufresne – His mark looks very lofty for this and would be quite exposed compared to some in behind him. Also had just the one run since pulling up at Aintree last year.

Sire du Berlais – A classy two-time winner of the Pertemps already, he’s now quite close near the top of the market after very delayed support for this renewal. He has every chance.

Dame De Compagnie – JP also has Dame De Compagnie running in the Pertemps. Clearly well-treated when winning the Coral two years ago but looks a touch exposed now.

Janidil – Looks very, very intelligent but looks dead-set on going to the Ryanair and he will have quite a body of work to get ahead of Allaho.

Champ – Somewhat of a maverick but possesses unreal ability. Among the market principles for the Stayers’ Hurdle and has got the measure of the whole field if he’s right.

Dinoblue – The hottest-backed JP horse of the Festival, Dinoblue is a lot of people’s idea of a good thing as she lines up in the Mares’ Novices.

Glenloe – The mark is workable and he’s in the right stable for this race given Gordon’s good record in it, but like every year, it depends which amateur gets booked to take the ride.

Icare Allen – Maybe the overlooked one in the Triumph as that’s generally a considered a three-runner race. If they all have a pace collapse, he’s got plenty of ability based on his Grade 3 success at Fairyhouse.

Thedevilscoachman – Officially aimed at the County Hurdle, he could well be the graded horse in handicap company – one to keep onside.

Chantry House – Scoffed at slightly based on performances over the last two years, but a stout stayer if they go a crazy pace in front in the Gold Cup. The problem is, I’m not sure they will.

Elimay – The market principle for the Mares’ Chase, she’s very slick and low over her fences and she might be the one short-priced JP horse I don’t really fancy.

Enda Bolger

Midnight Maestro – The master of the banks is back with a big hand in the cross country, even if the narrative is dictated by Tiger Roll. Incredibly impressive on bottomless ground when seen last month, but would need to step up off this mark.

Prengarde – Came with an incredible reputation but absolutely blew out on his first start when seen at Naas. The market suggests he’s clearly got ability, though and could still be a player in the Cross Country.

Shady Operator – Shady Operator is another one people have been very sweet on as the market concertinas due to sentiment. Last seen when a neck behind Midnight Maestro and will re-oppose now on better terms in the Cross Country.

Champagne Platinum – Enda’s only non-XC horse at the Festival, he looks in fine fettle based on his narrow defeat to Death Duty at Punchestown but this Kim Muir is fiercely competitive.

Charles Byrnes

Poseidon – Not fancied in the market for the Grand Annual, but that’s rarely stopped a Charles Byrnes chaser in a handicap. Has been running behind some classy two-mile chasers this season, including Ciel De Neige last time out.

The Big Galloper – Won his qualifier for the Pertemps which is never ideal, but it makes me wonder just how much the have in and based on that Musselburgh run.

LIMERICK CONNECTIONS

The Nice Guy – A live Albert Bartlett contender before Hillcrest was confirmed to go here and Ginto was switched out of the Ballymore, he would have an awful lot to find to get involved here, for Malcolm Denmark the Limerick Leader's owner.