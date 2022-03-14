Search

14 Mar 2022

Limerick's Treaty United suffer defeat on the road in Galway

Enda Curran, goal scorer forTreaty Utd

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

14 Mar 2022 10:42 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

TREATY United suffered a tough 2-1 defeat at the hands of Galway United this evening at Eamonn Deacy Park.

The hosts opened the scoring after just five minutes with Wilson Waweru scoring a scrappy goal from a move which had begun from a Galway throw in. Stephen Walsh doubled the home side's lead just before half time as Treaty United looked to stem the tide of maroon attacks. 

Treaty began the game with two changes from the side named to face Longford, with Joe Gorman and Matt Keane replacing Conor Melody and Joel Coustrain in the starting eleven.

Tommy Barrett sprang one of those players Joel Coustrain, along with Dean George and Kieran Hanlon from the bench before the 70th minute mark and his tactical switches got his side back in the game as former Galway attacker Enda Curran netted after 68 minutes. 

A few moments later it was almost level as Enda Curran's overhead kick threatened the Galway goal, but his effort was in vain. As Treaty pushed for number two, Jack Brady (save) and Charlie Fleming (goal line clearance) kept Treaty in the game. Late on Kieran Hanlon missed from close range as Barrett's men desperately sought the equaliser.

There were late chances for both sides, but neither could score the goals their attacking endeavour deserved.

Next up for Treaty United is a meeting with Cork City, on Friday March 18, at 3pm

