Limerick rugby rivals go head-to-head in Munster Cup final

AS the Energia All-Ireland League action takes a break this weekend, the focus switches to the final of the 2021/2022 Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Challenge Cup which takes place on this Friday, March 18 at Thomond Park at 3pm.
Reigning champions Young Munster and city rivals Garryowen will meet in this year’s decider. Munsters path to the final consisted of wins over Cork Constitution, UL Bohemian and Highfield, while Garryowen beat UCC, Bruff and Cashel on their way to this season’s decider.
Garryowen FC
1. Jack Mullany
2. Dylan Murphy
3. James Kendrick
4. Tim Ferguson
5. Kevin Seymour (c)
6. Roy Whelan
7. Des Fitzgerald
8. Alan Fitzgerald
9. Evan Maher
10. Jack Delaney
11. Tommy O’Hora
12. Dave McCarthy
13. Mattie Sheehan
14. Ed Barry
15. Colm Quilligan
Replacements from:
Darragh McCarthy
Larry Kelly
Michael Veale
Jack Madden
Scott Leahy
Oisin Cooke
Johnny Keane
Sean Rennison
Dan Feasy
Aaron Cosgrave
Louis Cunneen
Hugh O’Brien Cunningham
Young Munster:
1. David Begley
2. Mark O’Mara
3. Conor Bartley
4. Tom Goggin
5. Sean Rigney
6. Alan Kennedy (c)
7. Conor Moloney
8. Bailey Faloon
9. Donnchadh O’Callaghan
10. Evan Cusack
11. Conor Phillips
12. Evan O’Gorman
13. Harry Fleming
14. Conor Hayes
15. Cian Casey
Replacements:
Shane Malone
Paul Allen
Colm Skehan
Liam Neilan
Jack Lyons
Pa Ryan
Jason Kiely
