14 Mar 2022

Treaty United face Galway trip tonight for SSE Airtricity league clash

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella

14 Mar 2022 1:30 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

By COLM KINSELLA ckinsella@limerickleader.ie @ckSportLeader

TREATY United return to action in the SSE Airtricity League First Division tonight, 72 hours after their scheduled fixture with Longford Town at the Markets Field was postponed due to pitch conditions at the Garryowen venue.

Treaty's fixture with Longford on Friday night was called off an hour before kick-off as heavy rain through the afternoon resulted in the game being called off. The pitch had passed an inspection earlier that morning.

Limerick Weather: Monday, March 14, 2022

Tommy Barrett's unbeaten Treaty United side travel to Eamonn Deacy Park tonight, 7.45pm, to face Galway United in their third away fixture of the season.

Galway currently sit in third place in the First Division table, three points off leaders Waterford FC.

Treaty are also due to host Cork City in a crucial Munster derby fixture in the First Division at the Markets Field on this Friday, March 18 at 3pm.

