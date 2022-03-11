Search

11 Mar 2022

Munster Rugby name starting team for Blue Bulls clash in South Africa

Munster Rugby name starting team for Blue Bulls clash in South Africa

Leader Reporter

11 Mar 2022 1:01 PM

sport@limerickleader.ie

Munster Rugby have named their side for Saturday’s URC clash against Vodacom Bulls at Loftus Versfeld (2.05pm Irish time).

There are seven changes to the side that defeated Dragons at Thomond Park last weekend. Calvin Nash, Rory Scannell, Ben Healy, Neil Cronin, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer and Alex Kendellen all come into the side.

Two pairs of brothers start for Munster with the Scannells joining Fineen and Josh Wycherley in the starting XV.

Four Munster Rugby Academy players are included in the squad as Alex Kendellen starts at no.8 with Mark Donnelly, Eoin O’Connor and Paddy Patterson among the replacements. Mike Haley is named at full-back with Nash and Simon Zebo on either flank.

Rory Scannell and Chris Farrell form the centre partnership with Healy and Cronin in the half-backs.

Josh Wycherley, Niall Scannell and Archer pack down in the front row with the second row of Jean Kleyn and Fineen Wycherley unchanged.

Captain Jack O’Donoghue, Chris Cloete and Kendellen complete the side.

Damian de Allende has recovered from an abdomen injury to take his place among the replacements and could make his first appearance since January.

Mark Donnelly and Eoin O’Connor are set for their first URC appearances having made their Munster debuts against Wasps in December.

Munster: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Simon Zebo; Ben Healy, Neil Cronin; Josh Wycherley, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Jack O’Donoghue (C), Chris Cloete, Alex Kendellen.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Mark Donnelly, John Ryan, Eoin O’Connor, John Hodnett, Paddy Patterson, Jack Crowley, Damian de Allende.

Meanwhile the Bulls have named their side with former Munster man Arno Botha named at number 7. The side will be captained by Marcell Coetzee, with Morne Steyn, the veteran outhalf on the bench. 

