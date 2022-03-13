Limerick Athletics - Weekly News Update

Munster Juveniles

MUNSTER U12 to U19 Juvenile Relays & U16 – U19 1500m & U17 to U19 400m Championships. It is to their credit that Limerick had representation in most age categories last weekend in Nenagh Years of hard work is paying off and there were many excellent performances.



U13-U15

At U13 Dooneen through Éilís Ní Neill, Isbael Ní Huighinn, Jane McGrath and Ellen Goggin took Gold in the relay in 2:00.90. Limerick AC Boys had one of the finishes of the day with their 4th runner coming up at the line to take bronze.

In the U14 relay there was victory and CBP in a time of 1:57.57 for Dooneen who featured Emer Purtill, Destiny Lawal, Emma Pethos and Megan O’Shea. At U15 Dooneen again took Gold in a time of 1:49.64 and running were Maeve Purtill, Molly O’Mahony, Ivana O’Carroll and Éanna Iseult Ní Huighinn.



U16-U18

At U16 the Dooneen Girls had to settle for Silver behind Leevale in a time of 1:53.01. Limerick AC Boys U16 relay team were 3rd in 1:47.74.



U17

Dooneen through Lamine Jayden Carmody Ross O Carroll and Denis Mathews took Gold in 1:43.13. Alan Gladyzs (Limerick AC) was 3rd in the 400m (55.51). Kate Foley (St Mary’s AC) took Bronze in the 400m in a time of 1:02.31. Dooneen were 3rd in the Relay (1:57.16).



U18

At U18 a superb finish from Victoria Amiadamen saw Dooneen take another Gold on the line from Leevale 1:48.42 to 1:48.50. Other team members included Molly Quirke, Debbie Lawal and Emer Conroy.



U19

Sarah Hosey (Dooneen) set a new championship record time of 4:46.93 in winning the Girls U19 1500m. In the Relay Dooneen Girls were 2nd in 1:51.33 (Maria Campbell, Victoria Amiadamen , Sarah Butler, Aimee Ryan). In the Boys relay Limerick AC ( Stephen Oyadeji, Aaron O’Connor, Rex Nyamakazi, Darragh Murphy) were 3rd. Darragh Murphy (LAC) was 2nd in the 400m in 54.08.

Munster 4 Mile Road Championships

This year's Munster 4 Mile Championship races were held in Quilty, Co. Clare.

The races were set against a backstop of blue skies and the Atlantic Ocean. There was a strong Limerick presence with many medals taken home.

Cappamore native Dymphna Ryan running for Dundrum AC followed up a big 10k pb in Adare last weekend to win the Senior Women’s race in a time 22:44. Carmel MacDomhnaill (West Limerick A.C.) was 2nd in her category.

Novice Men

The team event was won by West Limerick A.C on 28pts , second were Limerick A.C. Limerick County won gold on 44 pts represented by members of West Limerick AC and Limerick AC. Niall O Callaghan was third in the Individual race results.

Senior Mens

The team event was won by West Limerick A.C. Limerick won the county event with all members coming from West Limerick A.C.

Overall results included Niall O’Callaghan 10th (21:24), Paul Fitzgerald (Limerick AC) 13th (21:42), Aogán MacDomhnaill 14th (22:13), 15th Karl Lenihan 15th (22:14), Dermot Kearns 16th (22:18), Killian Lynch (22:28) 17th and Aaron Gallagher (22:33) was 20th.

Masters Race:

Mens O40 Aogan MacDomhnaill West Limerick A.C 3rd

Mens O50 Dermot Kearns Dooneen AC 2nd

Mens O60 Tony McMahon Kilmallock AC 2nd

Mens O70 Tom Madden Limerick Country Club 1st & Jerry Sheedy Kilmallock AC 3rd.

Mens O35 Team Event:

West Limerick AC were 1st with Limerick AC 3rd. Limerick were the second county team represented by West Limerick A.C and Limerick AC.

Bill Fox Memorial

Well done to all who took part in the Bill Fox Memorial 10K hosted by Ballylanders AC.

Annette O’Reilly of Kilfinane AC was first woman in 42:12. Noel Murphy (Waterford AC) was first overall in 33:27.

International

Sarah Lavin clocked 8.14 secs for third place in the 60mh at the World Indoor Tour finals in Madrid. She has now reached the qualifying standard for the World Indoor Championships.

Awards

Congratulations to Laura Frawley (Limerick AC) who received an Athletics Ireland Star Award.