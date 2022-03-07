Search

07 Mar 2022

Graham Rowntree in pole position as interviews begin for Munster Rugby top job

Graham Rowntree in pole position as interviews begin for Munster Rugby top job

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

07 Mar 2022 9:30 AM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

GRAHAM Rowntree is in ‘pole position’ to be the next head coach of Munster Rugby as interviews to take over from the departing Johann van Graan have begun.

Rowntree, believed to be a popular choice amongst the players, took part in the IRFU led interview process last week, with the former England, Lions and current assistant coach, believed to be the front runner for the top job.

Rowntree and one other applicant are expected to be informed of whom the IRFU want to lead Munster Rugby next season, in the coming weeks, with the search for next year's coaching ticket to begin thereafter.

With the IRFU in charge of who replaces van Graan, it will be more of a ‘hands on’ approach from Munster Rugby themselves when it comes to replacing Stephen Larkham and JP Ferreira.

Munster Rugby scorch Dragons in URC clash at Thomond Park

With fans favourite Mike Prendergast and former Leinster and Ireland 20s coach Noel McNamara believed to be on Munster's list to fill the attack and defence roles respectively, the race is on to ‘court’ the Munster born duo before Racing 92, (where Prendergast still has one year left on his current deal) and the South African Sharks, where McNamara is currently based, make the pair an offer to rival, if not beat, Munster's advances.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media