Graham Rowntree in pole position as interviews begin for Munster Rugby top job

GRAHAM Rowntree is in ‘pole position’ to be the next head coach of Munster Rugby as interviews to take over from the departing Johann van Graan have begun.

Rowntree, believed to be a popular choice amongst the players, took part in the IRFU led interview process last week, with the former England, Lions and current assistant coach, believed to be the front runner for the top job.

Rowntree and one other applicant are expected to be informed of whom the IRFU want to lead Munster Rugby next season, in the coming weeks, with the search for next year's coaching ticket to begin thereafter.

With the IRFU in charge of who replaces van Graan, it will be more of a ‘hands on’ approach from Munster Rugby themselves when it comes to replacing Stephen Larkham and JP Ferreira.

With fans favourite Mike Prendergast and former Leinster and Ireland 20s coach Noel McNamara believed to be on Munster's list to fill the attack and defence roles respectively, the race is on to ‘court’ the Munster born duo before Racing 92, (where Prendergast still has one year left on his current deal) and the South African Sharks, where McNamara is currently based, make the pair an offer to rival, if not beat, Munster's advances.