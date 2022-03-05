Limerick's Ardscoil Ris power into All-Ireland colleges final

ARDSCOIL RÍS stormed into a St. Patrick’s Day Croke Cup final following a seven-point victory over Good Counsel College of Wexford. The Limerick side were efficient winners and goals in either half proved crucial to see off the Leinster champions.

Semi Final Result - Ardscoil Ris (Limerick): 2-17(23) Good Counsel (Wexford): 0-16(16)

After conceding the first four points, Niall O’Farrell’s free got them off the mark in the 11th minute. From there, they were settled and by the time Shane O’Brien goaled 10 minutes later, they were ahead for the first time 1-4 to 0-5.

O’Brien’s goal was a superb individual effort. Claiming the sliothar 25m out, the drove beyond the cover with a solo run before picking his spot.

Ardscoil led 1-7 to 0-9 at the interval with Jack Redmond’s free-taking crucial for the Wexford school. The Limerick side hit five wides compared to eight from Good Counsel, with Ardscoil more accurate over the course of the hour.

Niall Moran’s charges would prevent the opponents from scoring from play in the second half, which saw O’Brien to the fore from both frees and play. The Kilmallock man assumed free-taking duties and helped his side 1-13 to 0-12 ahead by the midway point of the half.

The reply from Good Counsel was little as the defensive unit, marshalled by sweeper Cian Scully, dominated for the men in red and black. Scully also landed a long range effort while Jack Golden also chipped in with a well taken score.

The crucial score down the stretch was a well worked team goal, which was finished by David Kennedy after a good handpass from sub Diarmuid Stritch.

Ardscoil face the exciting trip to Croke Park for a meeting with St. Kieran’s who’ve won all previous five encounters between the schools, including three All-Ireland finals.

SCORERS:

Ardscoil Rís: Shane O’Brien 1-8 (5f); Niall O’Farrell 0-5 (2 f, 1 ‘65’); David Kennedy 1-2; Jack Golden, Cian Scully 0-1 each.

Good Counsel: J Redmond 0-11 (10f); C Byrne, M Murphy, B Reid, P McDonald, C M Foley (free) 0-1 each.

ARDSCOIL RÍS: Seimi Gully (Clonlara); Evan O'Leary (Ahane), John Fitzgerald (Na Piarsaigh), Colm Flynn (Sixmilebridge); Brian O'Keeffe (Murroe-Boher), Vince Harrington (Na Piarsaigh), Michael Gavin (Ballybrown); Cian Scully (Dromin Athlaca Banogue); JJ Carey (Na Piarsaigh), Rian O'Byrne (Crecora-Manister), Oisin O'Farrell (Askeaton); Niall O'Farrell (Broadford), Jack Golden (Monaleen), Shane O'Brien (Kilmallock), David Kennedy (Sixmilebridge).

Subs: Diarmuid Stritch (Clonlara) for N O’Farrell (half-time), Rian McNamara (Cratloe) for O’Keefe (half-time), Dylan Lynch (Na Piarsaigh) for O’Byrne (51 mins), Fintan Fitzgerald (Mungret St. Pauls) for Golden (60 mins).

GOOD COUNSEL COLLEGE: Michael Kirwan (Glenmore); Gary Porter (Cushinstown), Eoin Whelan (Fethard), Danny Glennon (Tullogher/Rosbercon); Billy Reid (Glenmore), Conor M Foley (Horeswood), Lar Murphy (Tullogher/Rosbercon); Peter McDonald (Mullinavat), Michael Dundon (Clogeen); George O’Connor (Mullinavat), Jack Redmond (Rathnure), Eoin O’Brien (Rower/Inistoge); Eoghan Lyng (Rower/Inistoge), Marty Murphy (Tullogher/Rosberson), Cillian Byrne (Fethard).

Subs: Ruaidhrí Delaney (Rower/Inistoge) for Porter (53), Cathal Parker (Horeswood) for Byrne (55), Barry Hassey (Davidstown) for O’Brien (60).

REFEREE: Liam Gordon (Galway).

Earlier today St Kieran's reached the final with a 3-16 to 1-11 win over St Joseph's of Tulla, who themselves had defeated Ardcsoil Ris in the Harty Cup final.